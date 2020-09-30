The United Keetoowah Band Election Board is seeking poll workers for the upcoming UKB tribal election, and has also decided upon a list of its polling sites.
The Election Board is requesting 20 workers to help manage the tribe's polling sites on election day, which is scheduled for Nov. 2 from 6:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Training will be provided at the UKB Wellness Center at a time to be determined. Workers will be compensated for their time and must be exclusive UKB members at least 21 years of age. Duties include signing in voters, verifying identification, and sanitizing voting machines.
For more information, contact Chairwoman Brenda Smith at 918-871-2769 or Member Tanisa Foreman at 918-871-2849.
Voting locations will be: Canadian District, Warner Senior Citizens Center, 802 Third Ave.; Cooweescoowee District, Emmanuel Baptist Church. 828 S. Muskogee Ave. in Claremore; Delaware District, Jay Senior Citizens Center, 816 S. Main St.; Flint District, Stilwell Community Building, 320 N. Sixth St.; Goingsnake District, Oaks City Hall, 128 E. Sequoyah Dr. in Oaks, or Maryetta Public School, 470819 E. 810 Road in Stilwell; Illinois District, Cookson Hills Center, 32087 Highway 82 South; Saline District, New Jordan Church, N. 4428 Kenwood Road; Sequoyah District, Sallisaw Nutrition Center, 115 W. Redwood; and Tahlequah District, UKB Wellness Center, 18529 W. Keetoowah Circle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.