The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council approved legislation to distribute $1,000 payments to UKB members during a regular meeting Saturday.
The council approved a measure to distribute the remainder of funding the UKB received from the CARES Act to go its tribal members. UKB exclusive adult members will receive $1,000 and exclusive youth members will receive $200.
UKB members classified as exclusive are those who hold a membership only with the UKB and no other tribes, so those who are dual enrolled will not be able to receive the payment. People must have been registered as an exclusive members by May 1. The applications to receive the payment will be released soon.
The UKB Council also pointed out that the funding used for the payments would not be coming from the $65.9 million in American Relief Plan money it received. Chief Joe Bunch said the council will soon begin work to allocate the funding, which is earmarked for the preparation, prevention and recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, the Republican Congressman Tom Cole, OK-4, introduced legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives that would authorize the Cherokee Nation, Chickasaw Nation, and the state of Oklahoma to enter into agreements and compacts with regard to criminal jurisdiction, without federal government involvement. Following the announcement of the bill, the UKB voiced its opposition to it the following day.
During the meeting, Bunch said remain concerns remain among the UKB about how it might affect the tribe, and said he doesn’t believe the state needs Congressional approval to enter into compacts with Native American tribes. He also said the UKB would not be able to place land into trust if the legislation were to pass.
“The bill itself was introduced to the House. It has gone to committee,” Bunch said. “We’re going to work over the next couple of weeks getting to and visiting with the committee chairs. That will be the committee on natural resources, as well as the judiciary committee. I hope we can steer this thing off.”
The legislation was introduced after the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision, which stripped Oklahoma of its criminal jurisdiction in certain cases involving tribal citizens. The Cherokee Nation has since argued that the McGirt decision and Cole’s legislation do not impact the UKB, and that CN exercises jurisdictional authority over its 14-county reservation.
The next UKB Tribal Council meeting is July 3, 10 a.m., at the UKB Wellness Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.