SALLISAW - Cherokee Nation officials gathered Oct. 27 to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Cherokee Nation Park near Sallisaw, which is on the Robert S. Kerr Reservoir.
Phase one of the project will provide all necessary infrastructure including water, sewer, and electric. In addition, it will add 74 RV sites and five guest cabins to the property.
The 100-acre development falls under the Cherokee Nation Park, Wildlands, Fishing, and Hunting Preserve Act of 2021, introduced by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.
"This is a great opportunity for us to expand and enhance a prime location within the Cherokee Nation Reservation," said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. "Through special legislation and investments like this, we demonstrate our commitment to managing Cherokee lands for the benefit of our citizens, the conservation of natural resources, and the preservation and promotion of Cherokee culture and traditions."
The full 1,300-acre-property was transferred to Cherokee Nation in 1998 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and put into trust. A few years later, it opened to the public for day-use, offering a boat ramp, horseback riding trails, and limited hunting.
"Sequoyah County is full of natural beauty and serves as a gateway to the Cherokee Nation Reservation," said Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner. "This project showcases that beauty and will be a destination for citizens in the region and tourists alike."
The development of the Cherokee Nation Park is supported and managed by Cherokee Nation Businesses.
"Every dollar we put behind preservation, conservation and tourism has a rippling effect on the communities we serve," said Chuck Garrett, Cherokee Nation Businesses CEO. "It's part of our mission at CNB and something we often refer to as the 'Power of Purpose.' It's what keeps us going each and every day, striving for excellence. And we'll continue our record-breaking efforts to reinvest our profits, making the Cherokee Nation Reservation a great place to live and raise a family."
Phase one work is expected to take about two years to complete. The current site will close to the public beginning Friday, Oct. 28, though foot traffic will be permitted for equestrian use and archery hunting.
