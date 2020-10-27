Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron has declared October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and she and other Tahlequah leaders hope to open dialogue and unite advocates in an effort to end the scourge.
Dr. Steve Turner, president of Northeastern State University, followed suit in declaring his own proclamation for the campus. The university could not host its annual Glow Walk to show support for victims of domestic violence this year due to the pandemic.
"Interestingly enough, the emphasis on domestic violence began with a 'Day of Unity' in 1981," said Turner. "Over the last 39 years, what began as a one-day event has evolved into a month-long awareness time to bring attention to four aspects of domestic violence."
The four aspects to be observed in October include prevention, through education and involvement; mourning the passing of victims who died at the hands of their abusers; celebrating those who survived the abuse; and creating a call to action to better support those in abusive relationships. Instead of the annual Glow Walk, NSU students and community members are encouraged to change their profile pictures on social media to a photo of a purple candle, which signifies support for victims of domestic violence.
"There's no part of a healthy relationship that involves violence, that involves pain, that involves suffering," said Turner. "Your life matters. You are important. We care about you, and I assure you there are helpers who are ready to reach up to you, reach out to you - wherever you are - to help you change what's going on in your life. Don't stay in a relationship where you're being abused and battered."
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the abuse is considered as willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another. More than 10 million adults experience domestic violence annually. Oklahoma has the second-highest rate of domestic violence in the country.
"That's not acceptable," said Turner. "We all have to do more, and I hope that by bringing more attention through this year's Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we can affect positive change."
Meanwhile, the Cherokee Nation has taken its own steps to combating domestic violence. Tribal officials recently announced plans for a new One Fire Victim Services office in Tahlequah, as well as a transitional housing center in Stilwell, to help victims of domestic violence rebuild their lives.
The tribe released renderings of its new facilities, and announced plans to build three homes behind the transitional housing facility in the future. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said it was all thanks to first lady January Hoskin.
"It's critical that Cherokees have a safe and secure place to go when they must flee an abusive situation," Mrs. Hoskin said. "Far too often in northeast Oklahoma, when this type of emergency need arises, all the beds at area shelters are full and there is simply no place to go, and that's when women and families in need get turned out onto the street. Now, because we are taking on this endeavor, Cherokee women can have a safe place to go, and we will not be dependent on other people or other non-profits."
For more information on One Fire Victims Services, call 918-772-4260, or to reach the emergency helpline, call 1-866-458-5399. For NSU's on campus resources, call Hawkreach Counseling Services & Student Advocate at 918-444-2042. Help In Crisis can also assist victims of domestic violence and can be reached at 918-456-0673.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.