Tribe contributes $500K to Gans water infrastructure

Cherokee Nation leaders met with Gans representatives on Dec. 9 to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on a $500,000 water infrastructure investment. Front row, from left, are: Cherokee Nation District 6 Councilor Daryl Legg, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Gans Mayor Gary McGinnis, and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner. Back row: Neel Harvell & Associates representative Scott Neel, Gans Police Department Assistant Chief Robert Jones, Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Corey Bunch, Cherokee Nation Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Executive Director Michael Lynn, Dallas Ledford, Gans Town Administrator Coleda Hallmark, Gans Councilor Rheanna England, and Gans Payment Clerk Karen Coady.