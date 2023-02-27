Tribe eyes Cherokee Meat Co. as major growth opportunity

Management of 1839 Cherokee Meat Co. answered questions and discussed processing updates during the Feb. 23 Cherokee Nation Executive and Finance Committee meeting.
"I know there's been a lot of curiosity and questions around one of the initiatives from last year - the 1839 [Cherokee] Meat Company," said Chuck Garrett, CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses. "I've done my best to to provide some feedback, but I have the experts today, the honest to goodness folks who are driving the success and progress there."
Garrett introduced Molly Jarvis, senior vice president and COO of CNB's cultural and economic development division.
Jarvis gave an overview of the meat processing plant's operation since its grand opening in October 2022. She said safety and meat quality are important values for the company, as well as representing Cherokee Nation with authenticity.
"[Our mission is] providing a safe and clean operation promoting food security for generations of Cherokee citizens ranchers and communities," said Jarvis.
The facility currently has nine employees, including Plant General Manager Adrian Sinclair. Sinclair said he's received many questions about custom and inspected processing, both of which are coming in early- to mid-March.
"It's all the same process. Custom processing is where an individual can bring us a steer or a pig and we can process that for them and their immediate family," said Sinclair. "Inspected processing is something that you would utilize if you were a rancher and you were trying to market your own beef and sell it yourself, so it has to be inspected before it can enter commerce."
The facility has different price points for custom and inspected processing.
"For custom, we will have a kill fee of $100 per head and it'll be on a hanging weight, so on your hot carcass weight, it will be 80 cents a pound," said Sinclair. "For inspected, it'll be a $100 per head kill fee, and it'll be 90 cents a pound on the hanging weight."
For pigs and lamb, custom and inspected will both have a $40 kill fee per head with 75 cents and 85 cents per pound on the hanging weight, respectively.
Jarvis said the facility is now taking SNAP benefits as a tender type.
"In addition to that, we will also roll out a discount program for citizens, veterans, and employees of the nation and its businesses [during the week of Feb. 27 through March 3]," said Jarvis.
Sinclair answered several questions, including when the facility will start processing deer.
"We're pretty confident it's going to be this fall," said Sinclair. "We're working through our process for that. Obviously, a majority of your deer is going to be killed on a weekend and so we're just trying to get our process, but we're pretty confident it's going to be this year."
While there are plans to offer bison processing, no wild hogs are being processed at the facility at this time.
"It gets a little tricky with an inspector," said Sinclair. "[With] wild hogs, the main concern there is just certain pathogens that they carry. I've been working with [inspectors] to see if there's a way we can do it but at this time it's a no, unfortunately.
The facility has a 10 to 11 head max processing capacity per day and has no storage for live animals. The current time to pickup is about three weeks.
