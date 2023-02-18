Cherokee Nation leaders recently toured four of the tribe's outpatient health centers where an investment of $15 million is providing new patient services and expanding existing services and space within the facilities.
The four capital improvement projects were completed as part of the tribe's COVID-19 Respond, Recover, and Rebuild plan. The expansions occurred at Three Rivers Health Center in Muskogee, Will Rogers Health Center in Nowata, Cooweescoowee Health Center in Ochelata, and the Vinita Health Center. The projects ensure each health center has the equipment and space needed to monitor patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19, while also providing room for staff and patients to practice social distancing.
"The purpose of these four projects was to not only give support to our health system as they serve a growing number of patients each year, but to positively impact the communities and patients who utilize Cherokee Nation Health Services," said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. "Expanding access to care for Cherokee citizens is always a priority and we strive to be good community partners by growing local economies across the reservation."
Hoskin and Chief of Staff Corey Bunch met with District 11 Councilor Victoria Vazquez and District 12 Councilor Dora Patzkowski to tour projects in Nowata, Ochelata, and Vinita, and met with District 4 Councilor Mike Dobbins to tour the Three Rivers Health Center expansion in Muskogee. Cherokee Nation Health Services staff helped led the tours and gave updates for each project.
The Vinita Health Center project expanded the existing radiology department with a 600-square-foot remodel to add CT services through a $1.5 million investment. It also added two new positions to the health center.
"It's a game changer for our Vinita Health Center patients to have access to CT scanning and receive results quickly and sometimes on the same day," said Vazquez. "I can remember a time when health services in Vinita were provided in a mobile unit and then expanded to a storefront. Now we have this beautiful facility and the resources to continue serving more patients than ever before."
The Will Rogers Health Center expansion in Nowata added 18 staff positions, dental services, and additional space for optometry services. The $6.1 million investment and 7,600-square-foot expansion has allowed for eight dental exams, five optical exams, two optical treatment spaces, a full-size optometry dispensary, and other necessary space to facilitate patient and staff needs.
The Cooweescoowee Health Center construction project in Ochelata provides additional space for primary care, laboratory, and dental services. This $4.2 million investment and 4,600-square-foot expansion has increased space in the facility's laboratory for a new chemistry analyzer to bring more testing in-house, has provided three additional dental exams with increased space in the dental lab, six new primary care exams, one additional isolation room, and an additional pod for a primary care team staff. The project has added nine new positions with four additional staff offices and additional storage for supplies.
The $3 million investment and 2,650-square-foot expansion at Three Rivers Health Center in Muskogee has allowed all radiology services to be housed in one space. Service lines added to the health center include CT, Dexa scanning for bone density, relocation of ultrasound services to better accommodate workflow and free up office space in other areas, and an additional changing room to increase efficiencies with mammography services. The expansion has added two new staff positions.
Cherokee Nation is also investing over $435 million into other healthcare capital improvement projects, including the planned construction of a new $400 million hospital in Tahlequah to replace the tribe's existing W.W. Hastings Hospital.
CNHS is the largest tribally-operated healthcare system in the United States with nine outpatient health facilities throughout the Cherokee Nation reservation, as well as the W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah.
