Tribe gives $476K to fire departments

The Cherokee Nation is contributing nearly half a million dollars to 136 northeast Oklahoma fire departments. The tribe's annual contribution helps support volunteer fire departments, which otherwise rely on fundraisers, membership dues and the help of their communities' residents to maintain their vital operations.
Hundreds of northeast Oklahoma firefighters gathered in Tahlequah on May 19 for the tribe's annual Volunteer Firefighter Appreciation Banquet. Each of the 136 departments received $3,500 to help with equipment, fuel or other items needed to protect lives and property of families throughout the Cherokee Nation Reservation.
"In Oklahoma, the vast majority of firefighters are volunteers who risk their lives not for the pay or the glory, but because they are public servants at heart," said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.
Keys Fire Department in Cherokee County and Disney Fire Department in Mayes County were recognized as this year's 2022 Volunteer Fire Departments of the Year.
Keys VFD was recognized for its willingness to assist neighboring fire departments in Cherokee County with training, mutual assistance, or by covering neighboring districts when other departments were unavailable or needed additional resources. Keys also helped to provide coverage for the City of Tahlequah when Tahlequah firefighters were attending funerals and other community events.
"We pride ourselves in serving the members of our community and to be honored for something that we love to do is precious," said Keys Fire Department Chief Yogi Cole. "I've been in fire service 39 years and fire departments, especially small-town, rural fire departments, can stretch a dollar farther than any organization I've ever seen. We have short and long-term goals and the Cherokee Nation funding helps us accomplish those goals."
Disney Fire Department was recognized for its commitment to lowering its ISO rating. Insurance companies use ISO ratings, which are graded from a 1 to 10, to help establish fair premiums, and municipalities use the ratings as a benchmark for measuring the effectiveness of their community's fire protection services. Disney lowered its ISO rating from a 9 to a 5, having added on to its fire department. The department also built a new rescue truck, added new equipment, and focused on improved training. The department continues to focus on improving its fleet of vehicles and equipment to continue providing critical services to the community.
The Cherokee Nation also selected five recipients for the 2022 Volunteer Firefighter of the Year awards:
• B.J. Baker, Tahlequah Fire Department, for his leadership among peers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Baker continued to respond to calls in the community during the pandemic and was a source of encouragement to younger firefighters, making it his mission to check on their mental health during the trying times. He has also continued to train and was appointed to the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association Legislative Committee, which is responsible for promoting legislation that benefits firefighters across the state. He is committed to focusing on health, safety, training, and improved equipment and funding for firefighters and fire departments throughout Cherokee Nation and the state of Oklahoma.
• Jordan Lancaster, Whitehorn Fire Department, for his bravery and courage.
• Shane Richardson, Collinsville Fire Department, for his help during a highway traffic collision.
• Rick Russell, Redland Fire Department, for his dedication to serving his community.
• Misty Martin, West Siloam Fire Department, for her passion to the fire service. Martin serves as assistant fire chief. Martin responds to the vast majority of calls received by the department and helps provide training and oversee day to day operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.