Tribe gives $7.5M to 107 school districts

The Cherokee Nation is contributing a record-setting $7.5 million to 107 school districts as part of the tribe's annual Public School Appreciation Day initiative. This year's disbursement is the largest since the tribe began its annual contributions in 2002.
Aside from the millions of dollars the Cherokee Nation provides to the state of Oklahoma for education funding each year through gaming, the Cherokee Nation also allocates 38 percent of its annual car tag revenue directly to education.
Recently, Chuck Hoskin Jr. principal chief, said that Cherokee Nation has contributed $76 million since 2002.
"The past two years have been unlike any other in modern history, and the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the importance of working together as community partners to move forward together. I am proud of our longstanding partnerships with school districts in Northeast Oklahoma, and I know our investment in public education means we are all in it together," said Hoskin.
Each school district makes the decision on how to use the funding provided by the Cherokee Nation. In past years, schools have used the funds to cover teacher salaries, upgrade facilities, support operations, expand technology and bolster school programs. During the past two years, many schools used the previous contributions to help respond and recover from the impacts of COVID-19.
"The weight we place on the shoulders of our teachers and school administrators is already heavy, but during a global pandemic, that weight only increased. We asked our schools to adapt quickly to an ever-changing situation, and we all had to learn how to navigate the pandemic together," said Deputy Chief Bryan Warner.
Kansas Public School in Delaware County uses the tribe's contribution each year to help focus on the needs of students.
"It's great. We appreciate it because it helps us fill in gaps where sometimes we might be under-funded, or it helps fill in gaps with needs the schools have," said Kansas Superintendent Cory Steele. "It goes a long way."
In Bixby, school leaders are able to support educational opportunities that may otherwise have gone unfunded without the tribe's support.
"During uncertain financial times, it is wonderful to know our district always has the support of our Cherokee Nation friends. In addition to their direct support of students who are tribal citizens, their annual contribution to our schools allows us to support programs that might otherwise be unfunded," said Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller.
Catoosa students and staff benefit from the yearly contribution in a number of ways.
"Schools across the State are continuously seeking avenues to supplement their general fund budget to purchase greatly needed instructional supplies - be it the latest technology, gym equipment, or simply instructional supplies," said Catoosa Public Schools Superintendent Robert Schornick.
School districts receive money based on the number of Cherokee Nation citizens they have enrolled, yet funding benefits all students.
Funding totals by county include the following: Adair County, $598,929; Cherokee County, $1,056,989; Craig County, $182,074; Delaware County, $532,328; Mayes, $621,209; Muskogee County, $718,954; Nowata County, $115,233; Osage County, $4,072; Ottawa County, $129,129; Rogers County, $760,639; Sequoyah County, $617,855; Tulsa County, $1,646,096; Wagoner County, $234,061; and Washington County, $251,550.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.