Tribe gives $7.5M to 107 school districts

Public School Appreciation Day, Cherokee Nation gave money to area schools. First row, from left are: District 13 Councilor Joe Deere, Treasurer Janees Taylor, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, Secretary of State Tina Glory Jordan, Chief of Staff Corey Bunch, and Speaker of the Council of the Cherokee Nation Mike Shambaugh. Second row: Tax Commissioner Fan Robinson, Tax Commission Chairman Steve Wilson, Tax Commission Administrator Sharon Swepston, Tax Commissioner Michael Doublehead, Education Services Executive Director Mark Vance, and Education Services Deputy Executive Director Aaron Emberton. Third row: District 10 Councilor Melvina Shotpouch, District 8 Councilor Shawn Crittenden, District 5 Councilor E.O. ìJuniorî Smith, District 2 Councilor Candessa Tehee, and District 15 Councilor Danny Callison. Fourth row: District 6 Councilor Daryl Legg, District 1 Councilor Rex Jordan, Deputy Speaker of the Council of the Cherokee Nation Victoria Vazquez, District 14 Councilor Keith Austin, District 12 Councilor Dora Patzkowski, District 7 Councilor Joshua Sam, and At-Large Councilor Johnny Kidwell.