Tribe gives $200K to help town recover from flood

The Cherokee Nation donated $200,000 to the town of Webbers Falls. Present were, from left: National Trail of Tears Association Executive Director Troy Wayne Poteete, Cherokee Nation Director of Environmental Health and Engineering Billy Hix, Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner, Webbers Falls Mayor Sandy Wright, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., District 5 Tribal Councilor E.O. Smith, Webbers Falls Vice Mayor Bobby Ogg, Cherokee Nation Community Services Executive Director Michael Lynn, and Trail of Tears Association member Roy Barnes.