The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency has ended and as Medicaid continuous enrollment provisions fall by the wayside, the Cherokee Nation has taken steps to ensure its citizens remain covered.
To receive enhanced federal funding during the COVID-19 pandemic, states were required to keep Medicaid program members continuously enrolled, even if they became ineligible; however, as of March 31, 2023, this provision has ended. Over the next year, those who are ineligible or do not renew will be disenrolled.
From February 2020 to the end of March 2023, KFF estimated that enrollment in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program grew by 23.3 million to almost 95 million. Before the provision, participants were disenrolled throughout the year.
In Oklahoma, SoonerCare and Medicaid Expansion eligibility reviews began in May. Many entities have take steps to help those losing coverage, including the Cherokee Nation. The tribe estimates the public health emergency unwinding could impact as many as 3,000 of its citizens.
The Oklahoma Health Care Authority and Cherokee Nation are working to notify those impacted. Dr. R. Stephen Jones, CN Health Services executive director, said OHCA is in the processes of sending out a series of letters to those impacted.
“The first letter informs those who are impacted that renewals are restarting. The second letter will include the participant’s coverage end date and the reason for ineligibility and the third letter will be sent out 45 days before their coverage end date,” said Jones.
Jones said the fourth and final letter will be sent out 10 days before coverage ends.
“This will be the last opportunity for participants to update their information and renew their application,” he said.
CNHS patient benefit coordinators are also reaching out to assist CN citizens stay covered.
“It’s critical that our citizens have health coverage for their families and bridge any gap for necessary specialty medical care or emergencies that should arise outside our health system,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. in a recent press release. “The Cherokee Nation, thanks to our Health Services patient benefit coordinators, has spent years working to get Native families enrolled and we must ensure these families have that continued coverage during the coming months.”
Learn more
The tribe has asked those unsure about their continued coverage to call its SoonerCare hotline at 1-844-749-4263.
