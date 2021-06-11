The Cherokee Nation will host a series of community drive-thru events focused on helping Cherokee elders register on the Gadugi Portal and apply for the tribe’s $2,000 COVID-19 assistance payment.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed legislation May 27 to provide a $2,000 lump sum COVID-19 assistance payment open to all 392,000-plus Cherokee Nation citizens.
To date, nearly 150,000 Cherokee Nation citizens have applied for assistance funds to help recover from the impacts of COVID-19.
“We know some of our elders may lack the technology to register online or have barriers to connectivity, so the Cherokee Nation is coming to their community to assist,” Chief Hoskin said. “Putting our elders first is the Cherokee way, and we know many of our elders have been especially impacted by COVID-19 with higher utility and food costs. Our staff will be out in full force to ensure that our elders do not miss out on the COVID-19 assistance payments that the Cherokee Nation is offering.”
The drive-thru events will be focused primarily on assisting elders with the application, but will also help those who do not have access to the Internet or a mobile phone to apply.
Guidance will also be offered for elders who might have lost their citizenship card or do not know their registration number. The Cherokee Nation will not be able to provide any assistance with new registration applications at the community events. Anyone needing to register as a Cherokee Nation citizen must continue to seek assistance via mail, phone, fax, email, and/or in person in Tahlequah.
“The Cherokee Nation has dedicated 43 percent of the $1.8 billion received from the American Rescue Funds as a direct assistance payment to help our tribal citizens recover, and we hope these community events will help every single citizen apply for these funds,” Deputy Chief Bryan Warner said.
The schedule and locations for area drive-thru events include: June 15, Tahlequah, Old Cherokee Nation Casino Parking Lot at 16489 US-62, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; June 23, Stilwell, Cherokee Nation parking lot at former CNI and Walmart Building, at 320 W. Locust, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; June 24, Kansas High School (next to old gym) at 700 Woods Ave., 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; June 25, Hulbert, Hulbert City Park, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; and June 30, Jay, Cherokee Nation PPE/Food Distribution Center (Building behind Jay Health Center) at 1305 N. Industrial Park Road, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
