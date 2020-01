Cherokee Nation helps area FFA

Cherokee Nation District 1 Councilor Rex Jordan on Thursday donated $1,000 community assistance funds to Fort Gibson's FFA team. The team is the winning Oklahoma team, and this allows them to judge in the national finals held in conjunction with the National Western Livestock Show in Denver, Colorado. The donation will defray costs for the team to participate. Participants included, from left: Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Tina Glory Jordan, Fort Gibson FFA Coach Joe Osburn, Fort Gibson High School seniors Emma Jo Holland and Megan Greathouse, D1 Councilor Rex Jordan, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., FGHS senior Lane Howe, FGHS freshman Karson Osborn, and CN Chief of Staff Todd Enlow.