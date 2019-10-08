Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital is offering free flu vaccinations at its Community Health Clinic.
Oct. 21-Nov. 1, anyone ages 3 and older can get a vaccine free. The clinic will be in the hospital's main entrance from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The flu season typically runs September to March, but each year, it peaks during different months. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging early flu shots this year.
Tribal health officials have dozens of clinics scheduled in October and November at community buildings, local businesses, and churches, town halls and health centers throughout the 14-county area. For the complete schedule, visit health.cherokee.org/community-flu-clinics. Dates and locations are subject to change. Check the link for updates. For more information, contact Randi Duncan at randi-duncan@cherokee.org
