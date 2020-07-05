Tribe invests $476K in VFDs

The Cherokee Nation is contributing nearly half a million dollars total to 136 rural fire departments. The contributions help to support volunteer fire departments, which otherwise rely on fundraisers, membership dues, and the help of good Samaritans to maintain their vital operations.
Traditionally, checks for $3,500 each are distributed to the departments when the tribe holds its annual Volunteer Firefighter Appreciation Banquet, where two Volunteer Fire Departments of the Year and five Volunteer Firefighters of the Year are honored for their service. However, this year, due to concerns caused by COVID-19, the tribe has chosen to forego an in-person gathering in order to keep first responders safe.
Funding provided to the 136 departments will help with equipment, fuel or other items needed to protect lives and properties of families in rural northeastern Oklahoma. The funding is set aside in the tribe's budget each year.
"I'm proud the Cherokee Nation is continuing this tradition of investing in our rural fire departments. These brave men and women leave their homes and their families to save the lives of people they've never met. They don't always get holidays off, nor do they get to pick the weather or the time of day when they are asked to rush to the scene of an emergency," said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. "To each and every volunteer firefighter across the Cherokee Nation, we see the courage each of you have displayed while serving your community. There is no doubt that your selfless service will leave a lasting impression on the Cherokee Nation, and more specifically, the communities you call home."
Peggs Volunteer Fire Department in Cherokee County and Whitehorn Fire Department in Wagoner County are recognized as 2020 Volunteer Fire Departments of the Year.
For the Peggs community, 2019 was a particularly challenging year. Natural disasters including historic flooding and an EF-2 tornado hit the Peggs area hard. Flooding led the Peggs Fire Department to several search-and-rescue calls, while the tornado damaged homes, businesses, the community's school, and the fire station. The fire department's quick action helped save lives and restore the community.
"We are extremely honored to receive this award. We have a lot of great guys who work year-round to make this department successful, and a lot of strong community support that help make this a successful fire department. Really, this honor goes to them - the firefighters and the community that help make this department what it is," said Peggs Fire Chief Dale Fine. "The help Cherokee Nation provides is extremely important to rural fire departments. Departments have to budget for fuel, utilities, vehicle repairs, firefighting equipment, and protective gear for firefighters. The funding we receive, we use it in many ways. Having these funds help us give the best fire protection to our community."
The tribe selected five recipients for the 2020 Volunteer Firefighter of the Year awards, two of whom are in Cherokee County:
• Jerry Hammons, of the Illinois River Fire and Rescue, for his 30 years of service to the fire department and to the community. Hammons is a founding member of the Illinois River Fire and Rescue, who worked around the clock to help build the fire station while responding to calls. He has dedicated his life to the fire protection service and continues to be trained in new skills to better serve the community. Hammons helps to educate the community on safety tips, sends boxes of food to sheltered people, and is also helping community members build a community center.
• Steve Josey, of Spring Valley Fire Department, for dedication to the fire service and community as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical responder. Recently, Josey performed CPR on a patient for over 10 minutes until backup responders arrived, and Josey continued to perform CPR for another 25 minutes, rotating with other responders until paramedics arrived. Performing the duties of an emergency medical responder helped save lives in the community.
