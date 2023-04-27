Absentee ballots for the June 3 Cherokee General Election were recently sent out to voters, who can either return their votes by mail or personal delivery on specific dates.
Absentee ballot request forms for the 2023 Cherokee Nation General Election were due to the Election Commission on April 10. June 12 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the July 8 Run-Off Election, but only one application per election period is needed for both elections.
Absentee ballots for the general election were mailed out April 25-26. According the CN Election Code, absentee ballots are identical to the ballots used in precinct voting, but are stamped “absentee ballot” and indicate the election they may be used in. Absentee ballots are also accompanied by voting instructions, secrecy envelopes to ensure the ballot’s confidentiality, an outer postage paid return envelope for voters to send their ballot back to CNEC office, and an affidavit.
“Each absentee ballot or set of ballots shall be accompanied by an affidavit containing statements that the voter is qualified to vote, that the voter has personally marked the ballot(s), or in the case of a disability or illiteracy, has caused the ballot(s) to be marked in accordance with his or her wishes, that he or she has not exhibited the marked ballot(s) to any other person, and contain any other statements required by Election Commission regulations that are designed to ensure the integrity of the absentee voting process,” the CN Election Code states.
The affidavit must be filled out and signed on the front of its envelope either in the presence of a notary public or a witness aged 18 years or older. The voter must attach a copy of their and a witness’s government-issued photo identification. In each case, the affidavit envelope must either be notarized and affixed with the notary’s seal or signed by the witness, respectively.
CN Notary Publics are not allowed to charge a fee for notarizing CN absentee ballots. All documents must be marked in permanent black or blue ballpoint ink.
To be accepted, mailed absentee ballots must be received in CNEC post office box no later than noon on election day. Absentee ballots may also be personally delivered to the CNEC office in Tahlequah on May 27, 30, 31, June 1 and election day, June 3, on which days a drop box will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Pursuant to the election law, there is no drop box on Friday, June 2,” said CNEC Administrator Marcus Fears in his April report to the Rules Committee.
As of April 11, there were 78,623 total registered CN voters – 44,721 in-district and 33,902 at-large. During an April 27 Rules Committee meeting, CNEC reported they received 6397 voter registration applications in March of which 58 were rejected; 42 voters were deleted and one was restored.
In District No. 1 Hulbert, CNEC reported 3,476 voters; in District No. 2 Tahlequah, 3,064 voters; and District No. 3 Tenkiller, 2,887 voters.
Learn more
For more absentee ballot information or receipt confirmation, CNEC may be reached by phone at: 918-458-5899.
