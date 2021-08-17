After a surge of the Delta variant of COVID-19 occurring throughout the country and state, the Cherokee Nation is bolstering its precautions to mitigate the spread of the disease: canceling in-person events for the Cherokee National Holiday, implementing a surge plan at W.W. Hastings Hospital, closing down the Cherokee Nation Male Seminary Rec Center, and more.
"As Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner have said from the beginning of the COVID pandemic in 2020, the health and safety of our Cherokee people must continue to be at the core of every decision we make, and we must continue to respond to this virus using medical science, facts, and compassion," said CN Chief of Staff Todd Enlow. "Although we have maintained that approach for nearly 18 months, the Delta variant is sweeping through the Cherokee Nation, just as it has in other parts of the United States. In Oklahoma, vaccination rates remain too low to stop the surge, so we are really encouraging those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine to talk to their doctors and consider taking the vaccine to protect themselves and their neighbors. Our health system is feeling the stress of this surge, and our Cherokee communities are losing loved ones to this deadly virus. We must all remember that it takes all of us working together and protecting one another to get through this."
Cherokee Nation Health System saw 1,024 new COVID-19 cases reported the week of Aug. 8 - the highest weekly total of new COVID cases recorded in the tribal health system since January 2021. According to the tribe, approximately 95 percent of the new cases are among unvaccinated patients, and approximately 90 percent of new COVID cases are from the Delta variant.
So the tribe enacted a new policy last week to no longer allow visitors to accompany or visit patients at CNHS facilities, except under specific circumstances. At W.W. Hastings Hospital, pediatric patients will be allowed one adult caregiver, who must stay on campus for the entire duration of the patient's stay. Labor and delivery patients will also be allowed one adult visitor to remain at the campus for the entire stay. End-of-life support visitation will be approved by the medical director on a case-by-case basis. Drivers for surgical patients will be allowed to enter the facility only to verify presence, and will be screened for symptoms and exposure.
For the tribe's outpatient health centers, pediatric patients will be allowed one visitor to stay with them; adult patients with special and/or functional needs will be allowed one adult caregiver. Visitors to all other CNHS facilities must be 18-years old. They will be screened for symptoms and be asked if they've had contact with anyone suspected of being infected with COVID-19 upon arrival.
The tribe continues to requires all employees and guests to the tribe's government offices to wear masks and follow social-distancing protocols. Temperature screening remains in use for the tribe's health centers and government facilities.
The Cherokee Nation Registration Office is closed for in-person assistance through August. The temporary suspension of in-person services will also allow staff time to sanitize and address the backlog of citizen applications. A secure vault will be placed in the lobby of the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex for those who wish to drop off citizenship applications. Citizens may mail in applications via postal service or the secure drop off; however, all in-person citizenship applications and photo ID cards will remain suspended until Sept. 1, 2021.
The tribe announced on its Facebook page Monday, Aug. 16, that Cherokee Nation Registrar Frankie Hargis died Sunday. She reportedly contracted COVID-19 in 2020 and has been sick since that time, but the tribe did not release the official cause of death.
Cherokee Nation Male Seminary Rec Center has been temporarily closed to help protect staff and guests, and all of the Cherokee National Holiday events have been shifted to virtual activities.
Meanwhile, students, staff and visitors at Sequoyah High School and Cherokee Nation Immersion School are still wearing masks, and students receive COVID-19 testing each week. Students are being encouraged to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and will receive a $300 stipend if they receive both doses before Sept. 1.
Learn more
Visit the official website of the Cherokee National Holiday at www.thecherokeeholiday.com for more information on virtual events.
