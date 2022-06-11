The Cherokee Nation is hosting a series of in-person sign-up events across the tribe's reservation this month to help eligible Cherokee citizens apply for the expanded low-income Emergency Utility Assistance Program.
The deadline to apply for the program is June 30.
The Emergency Utility Assistance Program aims to assist eligible Cherokee Nation citizen households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with utility payments.
The expanded program now includes at-large citizens living in counties contiguous to the Cherokee Nation Reservation.
Assistance may be used to cover a portion of past-due utility payments, current and future utility payments, and utility deposits.
The tribe can assist with natural gas, propane, water or electricity.
The program has operated since May 6 with applications available on the Gadugi Portal, located online at https://gadugiportal.cherokee.org. The in-person events provide a chance for Cherokee Nation to assist those who have technology barriers in signing up.
"Using the Gadugi Portal to sign up for the low-income Emergency Utility Assistance is easy and quick for many Cherokees, but we also recognize that not everyone has access to sign up online. That's why we've scheduled a number of stops across the tribe's reservation to allow Cherokee citizens to drop by and receive help with signing up," said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. "We are committed to doing everything we can to help those who are eligible for this program. I want to thank our hard-working Human Services department for taking the lead and working with our citizens who are facing financial hardships caused over the past two years by the COVID-19 pandemic."
To be eligible for the program at least one household member must be a Cherokee Nation citizen.
Those eligible must live within the Cherokee Nation Reservation, or counties contiguous with the reservation, and household income may not exceed 80 percent of the area median income. For income guidelines visit https://www.cherokee.org/about-the-nation/public-notices/
For questions regarding eligibility or assistance with applications, email human_services@cherokee.org or call 918-453-5464.
Those attending an in-person sign-up event must bring a photo identification, tribal citizenship cards, a current utility bill and proof of income for everyone living in the household age 18 years and over. Those who have no income should bring a signed and dated statement indicating such.
Unless otherwise noted in the list of locations and dates below, in-person sign-up events will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following sites:
June 9: Greasy Senior Nutrition site, 467505 E. 932 Road, Bunch.
June 10: Marble City Nutrition site, 711 N. Main, Marble City.
June 13: Evening Shade Senior Nutrition site, 453929 E. 995 Road, Vian.
June 14: Dry Creek Senior Nutrition site, 30402 S. 584 Road, Bunch.
June 15: Tailholt/Caney Nutrition site, 26229 E. 813 Road, Welling.
June 16: Stilwell Food Distribution site, 470512 E. 868 Road, Stilwell.
June 17: Porum Senior Nutrition site, Wheeler Estates, Quapaw St., Porum
June 20: Cherokee Cultural Community Center, 700 E. Durham Road, Dewey.
June 21: Salina Food Distribution site, 904 N. Owen Walters Blvd., Salina.
June 22: Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave., Tulsa from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
June 23: Kenwood Senior Nutrition site, 745 County Road 487, Salina.
June 24: Cherokee Community Building, 215 Oklahoma St., South Coffeyville.
June 27: Spavinaw Senior Nutrition site, 125 S. Main, Spavinaw.
June 28: Nowata Senior Nutrition site, 1018 Lenape Drive, Nowata.
June 29: Collinsville Food Distribution site, 1101 N. 12th, Collinsville.
June 30: Vinita Food Distribution site, 27469 S. 4410 Road, Vinita.
June 30: Jay Food Distribution site, 1501 Industrial Park Road, Jay.
