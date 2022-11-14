Tribe opening Durbin Feeling Language Center

The Cherokee Nation is hosting a grand opening at the historic Durbin Feeling Language Center at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
The center will house all the tribe's language programs under one roof. The 52,000 square-foot building on U.S. 62 features 17 classrooms, a library, archive room, gym, playground and everything inside the building is written in Cherokee Syllabary. The center is named in honor of the late Durbin Feeling, the tribe's largest contributor to the Cherokee language since Sequoyah.
"Generations from now, our descendants will judge us not by the size of our casinos, the expanse of our health system or the excellent things we do to address any number of challenges. They will judge us on whether we kept alive what it means to be Cherokee," Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. "Our language is part of that unbroken chain that links us back to our creation. This Durbin Feeling Language Center, will be the epicenter of our mission to ensure that our chain remains unbroken and we save and perpetuate our language."
There are about 2,000 fluent Cherokee speakers.
The center will house the Cherokee Immersion Charter School, the Language Master Apprentice Program, and the translation team, along with other programs and services offered through the tribe's language efforts.
"For thousands of years, our language has been influenced and supported by many people. Giants like Sequoyah and Durbin Feeling made sure we remained as a people," Cherokee Language Executive Director Howard Paden said. "We currently have an administration - a chief, deputy and council who understand the vision that without our language we have no tribe and it is humbling to enter a building of this magnitude knowing that it is saving our sacred language and that we will protect its integrity and cause with everything we have."
