The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council passed legislation Monday to convene a panel that will determine annual salaries, benefits and non-monetary compensation for the tribe’s elected officials.
The Citizen Committee on Compensation, composed of five members, will meet on a biennial basis beginning in the 2025 election cycle. According to the legislation, the chief will appoint one member to a one-year term and one member to a three-year term; the Council will appoint one member for two years and one for four years; and the committee will appoint one member for a five-year term.
District 14 Tribal Councilor Keith Austin said during Monday’s Rules Committee meeting that the previous version of the citizens compensation board was flawed.
“It was an attempt to depoliticize the process, but by sending it back to us it basically put it right back in the politicians’ hands,” he said. “So it didn’t depoliticize the process at all. And then it didn’t give any way for us to send it back, because they only had one chance to do it. We didn’t have the opportunity to tell them this is not acceptable, go back to work and bring a difference package to us.”
Austin said the new version of the panel strips the politicization and makes it a standing committee.
Earlier in the day Monday, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced the tribe will launch a comprehensive study of its government workforce pay, and intends to raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025.
The initiative was made through Hoskin’s Executive Order on Raising Employee Compensation, wherein the CN Human Resources and Finance Department will consult with outside labor experts on a comprehensive review of pay and benefits for its more than 4,300 government employees. The study will also evaluate any gender disparity.
“Our workforce is simply the best, and they are truly experts on serving the needs of our tribe and tribal citizens,” Hoskin said. “They deserve a wage and benefits package that enables them to lead a good, productive quality of life and which keeps our government the employer of choice in an ever-growing competitive marketplace.”
The tribe’s currency minimum wage is $11 per hour. That figure will be raised roughly $1 a year until the minimum wage reaches $15 per hour. The study, meanwhile, will allow the tribe to make sure employees are paid at the market rate and analyze the entire pay structure.
“We know that if we raise the minimum wage, it puts a great deal of pressure and compression on the wage structure,” Hoskin said. “People who have worked here a long time feel like their value has been diminished, unless we do something to adjust how they’re paid.”
In other action, the council confirmed the renomination of Shannon Buhl as the director of the CN Marshal Service.
A resolution was approved to confirm the reappointment of James Simmons as a commissioner of the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation Board of Commissioners.
Legislation was passed to require the Cherokee Nation Election Commission to amend its rules, regulations and forms upon passage of, or as soon as practicable, legislation amending the existing Cherokee Nation Code Annotated or creating new provisions within the Code.
The Arkansas Racing Commission recently voted to rescind a license previously awarded to Gulfside Casino Partnership and grant the license to Cherokee Nation Businesses. The Arkansas Supreme Court had previously ruled the competitor was ineligible to receive the license due to a rule and state law that requires letters of endorsements for casino licenses to come from local officials in office at the time the license application is submitted.
With CNB as the only applicant left, the tribe’s business arm was awarded the license and has plans to construct a $225 million casino and resort in Arkansas.
“It will be something that pays off for us for generations,” said CNB CEO Chuck Garrett. “It’s a great victory for all of us. It’s a very good gaming market. It’s a market that will have only four licensees, lots of room for us to grow, and we’re excited to tackle it.”
In his report on the State of the Nation, Hoskin said the domestic violence task force created last month is close to wrapping up its study on the tribe’s policies and will make recommendations soon.
The next Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meeting is scheduled for Dec. 13 at 5 p.m., at the W.W. Keeler Complex. All meetings can be viewed on the Cherokee Nation YouTube channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.