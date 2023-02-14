The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council met on Monday, Feb. 13, and heard reports on the financial state of Cherokee Nation Businesses.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. addressed the council on several recent events, including work beginning last week on the new $10 million Career Readiness Campus.
“As everyone on the council knows, our Career Services Department is so effective making sure people get training, whether it's with our external partners – and we'll continue to use those in career tech – or internally [with] so many of the programs we have that take people that need direction [and] need hope,” said Hoskin. “We provide that hope, we provide that skill training, and they go on to a great career. More of that will be happening here at this new campus.”
Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner and Secretary of Veteran Affairs S. Joe Crittenden presented Phillip Stanley Buford, Ralph Haynes, and the late William Eugene Rabbit with Cherokee Warrior Veteran Awards.
Chuck Garrett, CEO of CNB, said financial performance has been “extremely strong” in the past three months.
“Also, a source of pride is last Thursday [Feb. 9], we sat down with our outside audit firm who had completed their annual audit and once again received a clean audit from top to bottom, something I know we all take pride in,” said Garrett. “We do not compromise the integrity of our bookkeeping and our numbers.”
At the next Executive and Finance Committee meeting – scheduled for 3 p.m. on Feb. 23 –Garrett said he and two of his colleagues plan to review where details stand with the 1839 Cherokee Co. processing plant.
“Where we've been, where we are, where we're going, and the timeline that goes along with that,” he said.
Garrett said the meeting will provide information to help councilors answer questions from their constituents.
In new business, the council approved:
• An act amending Legislative Act #29-22 authorizing the comprehensive capital budget for fiscal year 2023, Mod. 3 and declaring an emergency.
• An act amending Legislative Act No. 30-22 authorizing the comprehensive operating budget for fiscal year 2023, Mod. 4 and declaring an emergency.
What’s next
The next Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meeting will be held on Monday, March 13 at 6 p.m.
