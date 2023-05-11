Cherokee Nation is sharing its rich history and culture in a new class, “Cherokee Nation: A History of Resilience.”
The class is the first in a developing program and offers a timeline of Cherokee history and events with an emphasis on traditional Cherokee arts, culture, and oral history from pre-European contact through present day.
Supplemental class offerings and enrichment events are in development, including hourlong lunch and learns, with expanded curriculum that examines specific historical events such as Cherokee Removal, Contemporary Cherokee History, and Cultural Lifeways.
“Understanding who we are as Cherokees begins with who we’ve been, where we’ve been and what we’ve been through,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “The Cherokee people have seen more than their fair share of hardships, but we are resilient and steadfast. The thriving culture we enjoy today is rooted in the sacrifices of our ancestors. Having a thorough understanding of that history is the key to a prosperous tomorrow for Cherokee Nation.”
Registration is open for select classes throughout the Cherokee Nation reservation and at-large communities, beginning with the first class on May 16 at the Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural and Welcome Center in Vinita.
“Our goal is to bring this immersive experience to every district within the reservation this year,” said Catherine Foreman-Gray, cultural programs and events project manager. “We hope that, by participating in this class, citizens will gain valuable information that they can share with their friends and family and leave with a stronger sense of connection to what it means to be Cherokee.
“Cherokee Nation: A History of Resilience” is free and open to the public with registration on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants will be presented a certificate of completion at the end of the class.
For a full list of available dates or to register for an upcoming course, visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com or call 918-986-8839. Additional dates and locations will be added throughout the year.
