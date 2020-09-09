Tribe steps up groundbreaking on new facilities

It was a busy day for Cherokee Nation officials Tuesday, when they broke ground on several new facilities as part of their effort to combat COVID-19.
The tribe is using $25 million of its CARES Act funding to invest in its COVID-19 Respond, Recover and Rebuild plan. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and other officials shoveled the first scoops of dirt for eight new facilities across the tribal boundary, with plans to remodel four other locations. The sites include Tahlequah, Hulbert, Muskogee, Belfonte, Stilwell, Kansas, Jay, Vinita, Catoosa and Pryor, where the tribe has identified particular needs for each.
"We went where the need was, but the need is all over and it's different in different communities," said Hoskin.
One of the new projects is a new 6,000-square-foot employee health center next to the W.W. Keeler Complex. In Hulbert and Stilwell, the tribe is planning to build PPE manufacturing sites. The Stilwell site, to be housed in the former Cherokee Nation Industries building, will be a drive-thru public health outreach facility and will employ about 20 people. The Hulbert location will employ two to three Cherokees, as well.
"So the masks like I'm wearing, which we need to fill our largest-in-the-country health care system with, can be produced by Cherokees in the Cherokee Nation," said Hoskin.
As people have been out of work or have lost pay due to the pandemic, the tribe has stepped up its food distribution efforts, so 4,000-square-foot facilities will be built in Vinita, Kansas, Belfonte and Jay. Hoskin said the tribe has been engaged in the largest emergency food distribution program in its history, and the facilities will provide space to store food.
Remaining socially distant has been a key factor in combating the spread of COVID-19, according to health officials. Therefore, part of the tribe's recent investment is going to additional office space in Catoosa and Muskogee to keep the staff spread out. For instance, the tribe is refurbishing an old school building in Rogers County to create more space.
"Some of our facilities over the years are rather cramped locations, and in some cases we lease them," said Hoskin. "This will give us an opportunity in some communities to bring those into one place that we own, but also keep them spread out."
All the facilities will meet the tribe's short-term needs, but in the future, they can be repurposed. Overall, this is a drop in the bucket compared to the $400 million the Cherokee Nation is investing to address the concerns of citizens and employees. Hoskin said the tribe's response to COVID-19 has been better than the state of Oklahoma, "but that's frankly not a very high bar."
"This is state in which the governor refuses stubbornly not only to mandate masks, but he refuses himself to wear a mask, and I think it sends the wrong message," he said. "If you look at what we're doing from a health care standpoint, to a food security standpoint, to keeping our large workforce safe and keeping the citizens we serve safe, we're the best in the country. I'm convinced of it, and it's in large measure because we have staff that's dedicated every day to using science, facts and compassion as their guide."
