The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council passed the Cherokee Heritage Center Act of 2020 Thursday, during a special session, accepting the transfer of ownership of the Cherokee Heritage Center's land, buildings, equipment, assets, collections, and historic documents to the Cherokee Nation.
Tribal Council Speaker Joe Byrd said he was proud the act passed unanimously.
"Over the decades, the Heritage Center provided amazing stewardship and space for our archives and art and artifacts during leaner times for the Cherokee Nation," he said. "It is now time for the tribe to assume proper ownership and stewardship. I'm excited about the new board of directors, and I very much look forward to the future."
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said if it weren't for a group of Cherokees who formed the Cherokee National Historical Society in 1963, and promised to protect the cultural treasures now housed in the Heritage Center, then much of the historical items could be in other hands today.
"Because of what they did, we can all be here to celebrate," he said, standing outside of the museum. "What this legislation is about today - the Cherokee National Heritage Center Act of 2020 - is to make sure we can keep that promise for generations to come."
The Cherokee Heritage Center houses various Native American artifacts and offers programs to help educate the public on the Cherokee culture. It has annually hosted the Trail of Tears Art Show and the Cherokee Homecoming Art Show, and frequently includes art exhibits related to Native Americans in society. Now, it will be the Cherokee Nation's to guard.
Under the act, the tribe will establish a new Cherokee National Historical Society as a successor to the Cherokee National Historical Society Inc., which was formed in 1963. The new CNHS will be governed by a board of directors, made up of seven CN citizens. One board member will be appointed by Hoskin. The Tribal Council and Supreme Court will each appoint one member. And the three initial board members will appoint the final four.
Hoskin said during the special session that he intends to appoint a board member within the next month.
At the Heritage Center Thursday, along with members of the council and Hoskin's cabinet, was Cherokee National Historical Society Inc.'s board president Brenda Partain.
"The 57 years that the Cherokee National Historic Society has protected these grounds, has nurtured the articles and the collections that we have, will continue," said Partain. "It will continue for the next generations to come."
What's next
The next Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meeting is Oct. 13, at 6 p.m., at the W.W. Keeler Complex.
