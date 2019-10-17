Tribe taking Angel Project applications

The 2019 Cherokee Nation Angel Project applications are now available at sites throughout the tribe's 14 counties. Applications can also be submitted online through Oct. 25.
The Cherokee Nation Angel Project provides gifts for Cherokee children ages 16 years or younger who live within the 14-county tribal area, and meet income guidelines.
To qualify for the tribe's income guidelines, applicants must provide proof of income for all household members over the age of 18. For example, a family of three must not exceed $2,165 net income per month, and a family of four must not exceed $2,615 per month.
Last year, during the holiday season, 1,700 children received gifts through the program.
Applications for the 2019 Cherokee Nation Angel Project can also be submitted online at https://webapps.cherokee.org/angeltree. For more information on the Angel Project for children, call 918-453-6900.
Cherokee Nation Angel Project applications will be accepted in person at the following locations: Oct. 15-16, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Stilwell Armory Building, 421 W. Locust St.; Oct. 16, noon to 6 p.m., Victory Cherokee Community Building, 1025 N. 12th St. in Collinsville; Oct. 17, noon to 6 p.m., Cooweescoowee Health Center, 395200 W. 2900 Road in Ochelata; Oct. 17, 2-6 p.m., Westville Public Library, 116 N. Williams; Oct. 21, noon to 6 p.m., Exciting Southeast Church, 432 E. 530 Road in Pryor; Oct. 21, noon to 5 p.m., Will Rogers Health Center, 1020 Lenape Drive in Nowata; Oct. 22, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Vinita Health Center, 27371 S. 4410 Road; Oct. 22-23, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., EMS Conference Room, 22114 S. Bald Hill Road in Tahlequah; Oct. 23-24, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Cherokee Nation Human Services Office, 1501 Industrial Park in Jay; Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Cherokee Nation ICW Office, 1528 N. 166 E. Ave. Suite C in Tulsa; and Oct. 24, 1-6 p.m., Three Rivers Health Center, 1001 S. 41st St. East in Muskogee.
The Cherokee Nation is also accepting Elder Angel adoptions at the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex in Tahlequah and at all Cherokee Nation Human Service field offices. Elder Angels can be adopted at the tribal complex in Tahlequah Monday-Friday during normal business hours. For information on adopting an Elder Angel at CN Human Services field offices, call 918-453-5627.
