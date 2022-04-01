Cherokee Nation is accepting applications for the Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer for Children program, which helps families buy meals during the summer.
This program is offered through the Cherokee Nation Women, Infant and Children program. Participation in this program will have no impact on other government assistance that participants may receive.
“Food security for Cherokee families is a high priority for my administration and the Council of the Cherokee Nation,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Utilizing this federal program helps us meet that priority.”
Qualifying families will receive approximately $30 of free food per child per month for May, June and July. Benefits are on an EBT card, which works like a debit card, allowing the purchase of healthy food for the summer.
“Along with our tribal administration, our SEBTC program supports and assists families with reducing or preventing food insecurity and hunger among children in the summer months,” Cherokee Nation WIC Director Brenda Carter said. “It can be a struggle for families when school is out during the summer due to breakfast and lunch not being provided. The SEBTC program is a way to add some needed support to families’ grocery budgets and make nutrition education and healthy foods available. This program has not only supported our tribal families but also children of all ethnic groups who meet the guidelines. We are very appreciative of all of our school partners. Without their support and hard work we would not be able to provide these services to our families.”
To qualify for this program, students must be enrolled in a participating school district in pre-K through grade 12 and receive free or reduced lunches at school. This federally-funded program is offered to Native and non-Native students.
The participating school districts are currently in the Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Mayes, Sequoyah, Craig, Muskogee, Nowata, Rogers and Washington counties.
The deadline for applications is April 15, 2022.
For more information, email wicsebtc@cherokee.org or call SEBTC at 539-234-3265.
For a list of participating schools and to apply, visit https://health.cherokee.org/public-health/women-infants-children/sebtc/.
