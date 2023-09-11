CATOOSA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation will honor the 10 Cherokee veterans who are participating in the tribe’s Warrior Flight this week during a lunch and banquet at noon.
The Cherokee Nation funds the flight for Cherokee veterans to see the national war memorials erected in their honor at the nation’s capital.
Warriors will be presented with flight vests and caps during the event.
Hard Rock Casino Tulsa employees will also celebrate and honor the Warriors by waving flags as they leave for the airport.
The Cherokee Warriors will leave from Tulsa International Airport later the same day and will arrive back on September 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.