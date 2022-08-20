Tribe to host controlled deer hunts

The Cherokee Nation Wildlife Conservation department is hosting its second annual controlled hunts this fall on preserve land in Sequoyah County.
The 2022 controlled deer hunts will be held on Cherokee Nation's 4,000 plus acre Sequoyah Hunting Preserve north of Sallisaw in Sequoyah County, with a select number of Cherokee elders, veterans, youth, and citizens being selected by a random draw of qualifying applicants. The controlled hunts are not subject to any residency requirement and applications are open to all Cherokee Nation citizens.
CN citizens who qualify can apply using the Gadugi Portal at https://gadugiportal.cherokee.org/. Applications became available Aug. 16 and the deadline to apply is Sept. 16. Results will be announced Sept. 19, with successful applicants being notified via email and on the Gadugi Portal.
Cherokee youth applicants must be 17 years or younger at the time of the hunt and a Cherokee Nation citizen. Youth hunters must be accompanied by an adult with proof of Cherokee Nation citizenship or a valid Oklahoma hunting license. The licensed adult must be either a parent or guardian or an individual specifically selected by the parent or guardian. The hunt will take place Oct. 14-16. Cherokee veteran applicants must be a veteran of a branch of the U.S. armed forces, a Cherokee Nation citizen, and must submit their DD-214 with the application. The Cherokee veteran hunt will take place Nov. 19-20. Cherokee elder applicants must be 55 years of age or older at the time of the hunt and a Cherokee Nation citizen. The hunt will take place Oct. 28-30. An open hunt for any Cherokee Nation citizen is eligible for this hunt, which will take place on Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 2-4. Each person is allowed to bring one non-hunting guest with them.
The department has determined the number of citizens to be selected using herd population data and best practices.
For information about eligibility or submission of the application, call 918-453-5058.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.