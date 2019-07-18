The Cherokee Nation will host its 14th annual Traditional Native Games competition Saturday, July 27, at Locust Grove Early Learning Center, 695 E. Joe Koelsch.
Competitions include a cornstalk shoot, Cherokee marbles and horseshoes, which all start at 10 a.m., and the hatchet throw and blowgun starting at 11 a.m., and chunkey at noon. Registration is held 30 minutes before the start time of each game.
"The Traditional Native Games are a fantastic opportunity to experience our cultural games. The games are open to the public and are no cost to the competitor or spectator, so we invite all to come enjoy a fantastic day of competition and fellowship," Traditional Games Director Bayly Wright said.
The top three finishers in each game at qualifying events receive a T-shirt and an invitation to compete in the Traditional Native Games Championship in August.
The Cherokee Nation will host its last qualifying event at Jay on Aug. 10.
For more information on game times and information, contact the individual game coordinators.
Coordinators for the Traditional Native Games competitions: Cornstalk shoot, Brian Jackson, 918-316-4243; Cherokee marbles, Pam Bakke, 918-207-6562; chunkey, Tonya Wapskineh, 918-399-8474; horseshoes, Lisa Cookson, 918-458-1339; blow gun, Jason Kingfisher, 918-316-0030; and hatchet-throwing, Danny McCarter, 918-871-0085.
For more information, contact Wright at 918-822-2427 or bayly-wright@cherokee.org.
