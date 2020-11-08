Cherokee Nation Health Services will be offering flu vaccinations and COVID-19 screenings in Tahlequah in the coming weeks.
Flu vaccinations and COVID-19 screenings will be available Monday, Nov. 16, and Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the former Cherokee Casino-Tahlequah building, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Beginning Nov. 17, CNHS will offer after-hours drive-thru COVID-19 screenings on every Tuesday and Thursday, 4- 6 p.m., at all Cherokee Nation health centers. Regular hours for drive-thru COVID-19 screenings from 8 a.m. to noon at all Cherokee Nation health centers will also remain.
For more information, visit https://health.cherokee.org/corona-virus-covid-19/.
