HULBERT — The Cherokee Nation is providing an eco-friendly boost to the Hulbert Cherokee Community Association through the installation of rooftop solar panels on the community organization’s building, which is expected to offset energy consumption by 95% and save the community group more than $200,000 over the life of the system.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Secretary of State Tina Glory-Jordan, Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha, and District 1 Tribal Councilor Rex Jordan joined Francis Solar officials and members of the Hulbert Cherokee Community Organization Monday, Oct. 10 to celebrate the installation of the final of 76 solar panels on the building.
“Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and I proposed the $30 million Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act in 2019, which ultimately received support from the Council of the Cherokee Nation,” said Hoskin. “Along with providing millions of dollars to help elders and Cherokees with disabilities with home repairs or in some cases replacement homes, we were also able to direct crucial funds into Cherokee community buildings by installing solar panels and energy-efficient appliances. Earlier this year, we expanded the Housing, Jobs, and Sustainable Communities Act with a historic $120 million commitment, a portion of which is once again supporting our community groups.”
Installation of the 76 solar panels in Hulbert will provide the equivalency of taking six vehicles off the road, planting more than 19,600 trees, and saving nearly 1,800 barrels of oil.
“The Hulbert Cherokee Community Organization is a great example of how local Cherokees get together and work from the grassroots level to serve their communities and fellow citizens. Providing them with this type of energy-efficient infrastructure will allow them to save significant funds in the coming years that can now be used in serving their Cherokee community,” said Jordan.
The Cherokee Nation’s solar panel project is distributed through the Community and Cultural Outreach sustainability grant created to fund green energy-friendly efforts and other cost-savings technology in Cherokee community buildings.
For more information on CCO programs, visit https://www.cherokee.org/all-services/community-cultural-outreach.
