TULSA - Cherokee Nation is a sponsor for the Saturday, July 20, 7 p.m. Tulsa Drillers vs. Midland Rockhounds game at Drillers Stadium, located at 201 N. Elgin in Tulsa.
Deputy Chief S. Joe Crittenden will throw out the first pitch, and Tribal Councilor Canaan Duncan will lead the crowd in singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch. Various Cherokee Nation departments will also be on-hand with information booths at the game.
For more information, call 918-453-5000.
