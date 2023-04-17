Cherokee Nation is making progress on a number of new construction and special projects, as discussed during the April meeting of the tribe’s Resource Committee
Construction is drawing to a close at the new walking trail at Three Rivers Health Center in Muskogee. Cherokee Nation broke ground on this project on Dec. 8, 2022.
“I think the report says 75% complete,” said Senior Construction Administrator John Asbill. “We’re getting closer than that right now. It’s just about to wrap up over there.”
The tribe is making progress on other new construction projects. According to the March report from Management Resources, cement, dirt work, and light pole base installs are ongoing at north parking lot of the new W.W. Hastings Hospital; dirt work is ongoing at the Woody Hair Community Center in Kenwood and the Marble City Community Center; and design work is occurring for the Wilma P. Mankiller Capitol Park, Tahlequah Head Start, and the Mary L. (Holland) Carson Wellness Center in Stilwell. Phase 1 of the Konrad Holmes Walking Trail expansion – a loop to the southwest of the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex – is 75% complete.
Two remodeling projects are nearing completion: Safe rooms at the Stilwell and Tahlequah Child Development Centers are anticipated to be finished by mid-2023.
Chad Harsha, secretary of natural resources, gave the committee the department’s monthly environmental programs report.
Department staff is currently developing environmental reports for multiple special projects as per the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969. Ongoing NEPA project work includes the Coos Thompson Road Bridge replacement project; work on Dreadfulwater Road, Chewey North River Road, and Mud Valley Road; construction of a raw water pump at the Stilwell Lake Intake Site; improvements to the current Stilwell Water Treatment Plant; installation of 7,500 feet of water line in Muskogee Rural Water District No. 7, 5,400 feet of water line in Cherokee Rural Water District No. 13, and 9,540 feet of water line in Adair Rural Water District No. 2; construction of education facilities, elder housing units, maintenance facility, sports fields, and an archery range at the Kenwood Immersion Complex; and the Tahlequah Park Project.
Last month, staff sampled Spring Creek, Sallisaw Creek, and Saline Creek for water quality and sent samples to Green County Testing for analysis of ammonia, chloride, phosphorus, sulfate, nitrate, nitrite, and more.
District 15 Councilor Danny Callison asked Harsha a question about water testing on area creeks.
“I’m sure that [water testing] has to do with the phosphorus and the nitrates from from all the houses that are around,” said Callison. “In your report, you didn’t give any results. Is that something that we don’t share or is that something that just hadn’t come in yet?”
Harsha said he wasn’t familiar with results from the last round of sampling but offered to get that information for Callison.
“We do a lot of this water testing on basically pass-through grants through the EPA as part of our Clean Water Program,” said Harsha.
For the tribe’s Clean Air Program, a National Performance Audit Program ozone check was conducted in Stilwell on March 1 and the analyzer was determined to be within specifications.
What’s next
The next Cherokee Nation Resource Committee meeting is tentatively scheduled for Monday, May 15 at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.