The Cherokee Nation Resource Committee met July 10 to discuss the timeline of the tribe’s annual controlled hunt program.
Secretary of Natural Resources and Environmental Programs Chad Harsha said the department is putting the finishing touches on its annual Draw Hunt program.
“This will be the third year we’ve had this program and by the first of [August], we anticipate having the program go live on the Gadugi Portal,” he said. “It’ll be open for about a month until we get close to the Cherokee National Holiday, then after about 30 days, we’ll close it and we’ll do the draw that first week of September.”
Harsha said this program is very popular and he looks forward to another successful year.
Harsha discussed the recently announced Food and Farm Worker Relief Grant.
Applications for this $45 million grant program for frontline paid agriculture and meatpacking workers went live in early May.
“We’re starting to see an uptick in applications,” said Harsha. “We’ve had one batch of payments go out and we look forward to have another batch go out hopefully sometime this week. [The project] is moving along fine.”
Harsha discussed the tribe’s expansion in electric vehicles.
“I mentioned last month that we completed both of our solar canopies at Vinita and the Hard Rock,” he said. “As of last week, we’ve completed most of the infrastructure project that we have at Will Rogers Downs. Now all we’re waiting for is a few vehicles to come in. We anticipate one to come in probably the middle of summer and then the rest [to] come in late summer, early spring, or early fall as those vehicles are completed on the assembly line.”
What’s next
The next Cherokee Nation Resource Committee meeting is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 2 p.m.
