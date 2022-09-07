The Cherokee Nation Executive and Finance Committee on Tuesday unanimously passed the tribe's 2023-24 budget. The total budget authority -- a little over 3.5 billion, surpasses last year's record-setting amount of $3.4 billion. The measure now moves on for consideration of the full Tribal Council during its general session set for 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 12.
CN Treasurer Janees Taylor gave a brief overview of the budget preparation process, followed by budget totals for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
"This is the largest budget ever presented to the Council," said Taylor. "It consists of $2.9 billion for operations, and $569.3 million for capital spending, giving us the total budget authority of $3.5 billion."
Budget hearings began Tuesday morning, and, as in the past several years, concluded the same day. Speaker Mike Shambaugh, D9, was pleased with result of the hearings.
"Considering the questions asked, and the fact that we completed the hearings in one day, it's obvious councilors took the time to do their homework," said Shambaugh. "The questions were thoughtful and important to the Cherokee people."
Shambaugh also praised Treasurer Taylor and the finance team.
"One key factor to getting the budget passed quickly was that Treasurer Taylor and her team provided us with detailed information, and accommodated our questions beforehand," said Shambaugh. "I appreciate all the hard work that went into this process."
Executive and Finance Chairman Keith Austin, D14, noted the importance of today's date.
"Today is Sept. 6, 183 years to the day from the day that our Constitution was signed by our ancestors, some seven generations ago," said Austin. "Today, I am pleased that this council was able to carry out our constitutional duty and pass a budget that will offer historical levels of spending for many of our programs within the Cherokee Nation.
Austin expressed appreciation for those involved in the budget process.
"This budget is the work of all of our department heads, their employees, and we applaud the efforts of everyone who was involved in making this happen today."
