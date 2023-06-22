In response to a recent severe weather event, the Cherokee Nation and United Keetoowah Band are offering aid to their citizens who were impacted.
According to a weather statement from the National Weather Service in Tulsa, a squall line formed Saturday, June 17 over northwestern Oklahoma. The storms quickly moved east and produced three tornados and severe thunderstorms with wind gusts over 100 mph.
Thousands have been without power, and Senate Pro Tem and Acting Gov. Greg Treat has signed an executive order to declare a state of emergency for the eastern part of the state.
United Keetoowah Band Human Services is providing relief to members affected by the storm residing in the districts where Oklahoma designated a state of emergency, including Creek, Delaware, Harper, Mayes, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Choctaw counties.
The tribe has announced that any exclusive UKB tribal citizen living in those counties can apply for food replacement and other service relief. The deadline to apply has been extended to the end of the June.
Those wishing to apply can visit or call UKB Human Services to request an application. The tribe’s Human Services building is located at 18300 W. Keetoowah Circle Tahlequah, OK 74464 and can be reached at 918-871-2830.
Cherokee Nation issued a declaration of emergency on June 20, which allows the tribe to seek funding reimbursement directly from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The tribe is offering various types of aid to Cherokee citizens, depending on how the storm affected them.
The tribe announced that citizens with emergency needs that are not related to housing repairs should contact CN Human Services at 918-453-5422. Citizens who participate in the CN food distribution program and have emergency needs related to food loss should contact CNHS to receive a form to file for food replacement. Per USDA protocol, they must make the request in writing within 10 days of the emergency event.
For CN citizens with emergency housing needs involving roofs, windows, and other life-safety issues, the tribe recommended they contact the HACN main line at 918-456-5482, option four. An application for assistance is also available online at https://www.hacn.org/disasterrelief.
CN directed citizens with storm damage related to downed trees, issues with ingress and egress through their homes or related issues contact Cherokee Nation Emergency Management at 918-931-1950. Those with concerns about medication received through Cherokee Nation Health Services are asked to contact their specific pharmacy or talk to their provider.
