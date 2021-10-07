TRIMMING TREES: Local duo provides challenging but valuable service

Tree trimmers are like tightrope walkers, sometimes balancing on a branch and cutting it as they go, when dealing with a tree that is in a tight space and cannot just be cut down.
Professional trimmers are careful and confident they can move up a tree or across a limb to eventually take an entire tree down to the ground, piece by piece.
Josh Harkey and Jimmy Estes were entertaining to observers as they worked together to remove a large tree with thick branches from in front of a home with many windows.
After examining the tree and surrounding space, Estes ascended the tree trunk with a rope around it, little by little, to the top. This tree had only large, broken branches, so it looked like the letter F. After testing the branch to hold his weight, Estes started moving out along the top branch. Then, wrapping a rope around the end of the branch, he cut the end, and it dropped down, with Harkey pulling it away from the windows.
The process was repeated until both branches were stacked on the ground. The trunk was cut next, and also lowered with a rope until all pieces were on the ground. Harkey cut trunk pieces into sections with an ax, while Estes worked his way down the trunk.
Harkey learned about trees from his family in Agra, Oklahoma. His grandpa built a saw mill, and his dad and all his cousins work with trees. He’s been trimming and cutting down trees for 20 years.
“I’m a third-generation tree trimmer, and my son Matthew, who is now in the Marine Corps, worked with us more than a year, so he’s a fourth-generation tree man,” said Harkey.
His daughter Belladonna, 12, likes watching her dad work. On that day, she brought lunch to her dad.
“They get to climb up the trees and make sure you don’t drop it on a house. I like watching the tree limbs fall. Mom brings us drinks,” said Belladonna.
There are always people needing trees trimmed on their property.
“It’s honest work. It takes skill, and I can go out and feed my family,” Harkey said.
He had to learn about tree weight and dead spots first, though.
“As the guy on the ground, you’re working for him, keeping him safe. We know what to do next, what to expect, because we’ve been working together so long. We get a good rhythm,” said Harkey.
Estes has been trimming trees for more than a decade.
“It was 2008 the first time I touched a chainsaw. I was a welder and my eyes started going bad," said Estes, quickly adding, "I wasn’t scared of heights."
Working outdoors appeals to Estes, too.
“I like that I’m outside and never the same place twice, usually,” he said. “I like that there’s always something else to learn. I’m never bored."
He also likes the feeling of accomplishing something that’s difficult.
“Not everyone can do this,” he said.
It took about three years for him to get comfortable and confident about being safe and trusting the equipment when he’s 120 to 130 feet up in a tree.
Besides Oklahoma, he’s worked trimming trees in Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana and Texas.
“We do a visual inspection first and pay attention to rot and decay. Then we set a rope to be sure it doesn’t break. We also look for wildlife in a tree, like raccoons and snakes,” said Estes.
