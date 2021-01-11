Tristan King graduates from USMC boot camp

Private Tristan King, 18, of Tahlequah, graduated from U.S. Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego on Dec.18, 2020.
King successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD San Diego as one of 63 recruits in Training Platoon 2147.
While in recruit training, King became fireteam leader.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, he was not allowed 10 days home on leave. King reported to Camp Pendleton for one month of Military Combat Training before heading to Military Occupation Specialty school.
King’s permanent duty station has yet to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.