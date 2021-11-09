Name and Rank: Tristan R. Mumford
Branch of Service: Army National Guard
Current Location: Park Hill
Age: 40
Family information: Parents: Tristan and Kim Mumford. Wife: Shauna Mumford. Children: Reagon, Chloe, and Sierra.
Active duty campaigns served in: Operation Enduring Freedom, 2006, 18 months. Operation Iraqi Freedom, 12 months from 2011-2012. Operation New Dawn, Kuwait, 2011, nine months.
Education and/or specialty training: Infantry Tactics/Air Assault Qualified.
If retired or honorably discharged, list when that occurred; current occupation; and any hobbies or organizations you wish to mention: Honorable discharged July 21, 2013. Then re-enlisted in the National Guard.
If active service, current assignment: Camp Gruber.
A special memory from your time in service: A special moment in my life was on deployment in 2006. In the Afghan winter, we decided to go on a convey through the KG Pass. I was a specialist at the time, and in the gunner's position. We were headed to Gardez during the six-hour convoy. I remember coming down from the turret and removing the cold weather mask from my face to warm up and it had a solid sheet of ice on it because it was so cold.
