From staff reports
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said troopers will be out in full force during the Memorial Day weekend.
"With Oklahoma returning to a sense of normalcy after the COVID-19 situation, that means lakes and rivers will be ready with for guests this Memorial Day weekend," said an Oklahoma Highway Safety Office spokesperson.
"While social distancing and hand hygiene are still important, so is the need to socialize and be with friends during the opening of the summer season."
The OHSO reported that during the 2019 Memorial Day holiday weekend, two people were killed in crashes in Oklahoma, and one of those was alcohol-related.
Eleven people were killed during the holiday weekend in 2018.
OHSO encourages those headed to the lake or river to make sure they have all the supplies they'll need before they make camp.
"We will have troopers on the roads, in the water, and in the air, making sure people are being safe this holiday weekend," said Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Chris Arnall. "We want to make sure everyone enjoys the time with friends and family, but we want them all to make it home safely."
The OHP Marine Enforcement Division, Troop W, will have all available troopers working on area lakes during the holiday.
"We urge everyone to consider safety on the water, as well as on the roads," said Troop W Capt. Mike Sharp.
"Have a lifejacket on board your vessel for each passenger; children 12 years old or younger must wear a life jacket if they are on a vessel that is less than 26 feet in length. Never operate boats or personal watercraft while under the influence of alcohol or drugs."
Agencies around the lakes and rivers will assist with the ENDUI Oklahoma Impaired Driving Liaison.
"We understand everyone wants to have a good time. We just ask that you follow certain rules and use common sense to avoid a tragedy that could have been prevented," said Sharp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.