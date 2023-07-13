Tahlequah’s newest city councilor has taken on the task of regrouping the Tahlequah Resource Outreach Team to help brainstorm on solutions to the city’s problem with homelessness.
The second meeting of the revised TROT met July 13 at the Armory. Josh Allen, Ward 4 councilor, said he is prioritizing the issue. Nineteen representatives of support groups and nonprofits attended this meeting. The city was represented by Mayor Suzanne Myers, City Administrator Taylor Tannehill, and Tahlequah Police Department Chief Nate King.
In an interview in early May 2023, Sue Catron, former mayor, explained the beginnings of the original TROT was not initiated long after she took office in May 2019.
“One goal of this early group was to reduce the number of individuals experiencing homelessness in Tahlequah. Another was to provide resources to assist those individuals to access support services they needed,” said Catron.
The group named itself the Tahlequah Resource Outreach Team and King volunteered to lead the organization.
Due to the pandemic, the group did not meet for several months in 2020 and early 2021, and eventually the meetings stopped altogether.
At the July 13 meeting, King shared his opinion from the law enforcement perspective.
“One of the main things I get talked to about is issues with negative encounters with homeless persons with members of the community,” said King.
King said the police cannot arrest their way out of this problem. He said the TPD is not harassing the homeless, but making their presence known. He encouraged everyone to let TPD know of any problems.
A question was asked about how it would help to fine unemployed people for sleeping in the park, or using a shopping cart, which could more burden on the person. King explained that sometimes with law enforcement, the whole community must be taken into consideration, and not just that one person.
“Action is difficult. Any decision you make, will draw a line in the sand,” said Allen on the ordinance he initiated to make it a fineable offense to use shopping carts anywhere except at stores and parking lots.
The ordinance, said Allen, came specifically from noticing that every day at Norris Park, there were shopping carts. Allen said business owners have a huge economic burden from the loss of those carts.
“We want to help our merchants, and we don’t want our parks full of carts,” said Allen. “I spoke to other resource providers and asked them for their input on buying those portable shopping carts so people can carry their things.”
Nathan Reed, CEO and president of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, said several of his businesses have pointed out the homeless issue, so he wanted to represent his members at the meeting.
“Vandalism [is the biggest problem for business owners],” said Reed. “One gentleman says they are always behind his business and tearing up their dumpsters and tearing up their doors.
Loitering and vandalism are the two continual concerns.”
A place where lockers could be put in for the unhoused people to store their belongings was suggested by Nikki Hendricks, who just opened a faith-based women’s shelter in Tahlequah, Hosea Ministries Foundation.
The home opened June 1 and accepts women who need help for any reason.
Allen said he is pushing for a one-stop resource center. People in the sober living facility Wings of Tahlequah gave input to Allen, and their biggest problem is finding resources. On the city’s website, a resource list has been posted with services already available.
“The coalition [to make this happen] is coming together; I can see it,” said Allen.
One meeting attendee, Sandra Sang, has experienced homelessness herself, and gave her input.
“Transportation is one of the hardest parts of being homeless,” said Sang.
Allen ended the meeting by encouraging all to bring their ideas to the next meeting on how a resource center with all the services in one place could be established. He also said he is looking into the possibility of building HUD housing.
What’s next
The next TROT meeting will be Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Armory.
