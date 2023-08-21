At the latest Tahlequah Resources Outreach Team meeting on Aug. 10, Josh Allen, Ward 4 Councilor, said he has withdrawn the ordinance banning the use of shopping carts on city streets, parks and sidewalks.
The ordinance, said Allen at the TROT meeting in July, came about after business owners told him of the economic burden of losing carts.
“We want to help our merchants, and we don’t want our parks full of carts,” said Allen earlier.
Some shopping carts have been donated, and requests for one should be directed to him, said Allen.
After a discussion on the possibilities of forming a coalition of leaders to move efforts forward in finding solutions for the unhoused, Allen suggested the next step is to identify members and a time for them to meet. Allen suggested the group meet quarterly.
Ed Blanchard, case manager at the Day Center, reported in May in a series on the homeless situation in TDP, that in a survey taken, 26% of about 300 people who used the day center were homeless, with the rest suffering from food insecurity.
At the Aug 14 meeting, the Day Center reported that their latest count indicated 108 homeless individuals in Tahlequah as of Feb. 2023. This represents just the people who came into the day center, said Blanchard.
“There are many people who live in the homeless camps that never come to the day center,” said Blanchard.
It was reported that over 3,000 lunches were served at the day center in July.
Tony Ray, a person taking advantage of the services at the Day Center, volunteers at the center for whatever needs to be done.
“I’m a volunteer and use the services a lot,” said Ray. “So instead of sitting down on the river trying to not have a heat stoke, [I think] why not come in here since they’ve done so much for me. This place is a lifesaver for so many, and it’s desperately needed. The city really needs to invest more into it instead of less, and make this more hospitable.”
The construction of new medical facilities in Tahlequah, which is estimated to bring in up to 600 jobs, will require more housing. This will put more of a strain on the housing market, said Allen.
Jake Stopp, peer recovery coach at The Peaceful Warrior’s Way, announced that an Overdose Awareness Color Run is scheduled for Aug. 26 from 8 a.m.-2p.m. There are 70 runners so far that have signed up. Details are available by calling 918-525-6036.
According to the flyer produced for the event, the focus of the run is for the unseen victims and survivors of overdose. A human trafficking agency will be participating as well in the one-mile color run. Family members affected by addiction and rescue personnel will speak at the event.
The founder of Hosea Ministry Foundation, Nikki Hendricks, announced that an application for 501(c)3 status has been sent in for approval. HMF is dedicated to helping women and children who are victims of domestic abuse and homelessness.
“The house has been open since June 1,” said Hendricks. “There are no more rooms for mothers and children. [We] only have space for single women now.”
Hendricks said HMF is putting on a golf fundraiser Oct. 23, at Cherry Springs Golf Courts. Tee off is 9 a.m. She said information will be released soon for those wishing to participate.
Robert Lee, consultant, talked of Evolution Foundation, an organization that specializes in homelessness in youth. The organization provides manuals and training tools to those working with clients who are struggling with homelessness of children 21 years of age and younger, said Lee.
What’s Next
The next TROT meeting is Sept. 14, at 3:30 p.m. in the Armory Building.
