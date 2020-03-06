Despite what appears to be an increasing call for voters to take part in elections, Oklahoma saw fewer residents cast ballots for the presidential primary election this past Super Tuesday, compared to 2016 figures.
While Democrats in the eight other states that held primary elections last week marked an increase in voter turnout, Oklahoma was the only state to log a reduction from 2016. Virginia boasted the greatest rise in turnout, with nearly 70 percent more Democrats making their way to polls. Texas was second, with an increase of 40 percent, and Tennessee saw 37 percent in growth from 2016.
Meanwhile, the total number of votes in Oklahoma dropped by 24 percent, with Democrat numbers down by 9 percent, and Republican votes down 35 percent. The general consensus among locals is the low turnout can be attributed to Okies feeling as if their votes were irrelevant this go-round, but there also was an indication people just weren't pleased with the slate of Democratic candidates.
"With one primary pretty much considered given to the president, I think many didn't show up to vote if they felt the nomination was locked in any way," said Cherokee County Democrats Vice Chair Dell Barnes.
President Donald Trump was heavily favored to win the Oklahoma Republican nomination going into Super Tuesday, and perhaps it is clear why: The 45th U.S. president overwhelmingly defeated his opponents by raking in 92 percent of the votes.
"I think a lot of people didn't really think there was any chance that Trump's not going to be the nominee on the Republican side - I agree with them - but I still went and voted for him," said Cherokee County Young Republicans Chair Justin Kennedy. "Maybe folks just went out and just enjoyed their day, assuming he was going to win by a landslide, which he did."
What might come as a surprise to some is the decrease in Democratic voters. Many candidates and left-leaning voters have vehemently indicated their top priority is defeating Trump, so observers expected a large turnout at the polls. That wasn't the case in Oklahoma, though.
The Daily Press asked readers in a Facebook last week why they thought the turnout was so low.
"Unfortunately, people feel irrelevant in this state, as far as presidential elections go," said Melissa Todd. "The Electoral College needs some updating if they really want more voter turnout. I did vote, though."
Susan Jefferson said most Republicans knew Trump would win the primary, so they didn't feel as much of a need to show up. But she thinks more people will turn up for the November election.
"Also, don't forget that in Oklahoma, the Democratic Party has their election open to independents, but the Republican primary is a closed primary," she said. "So right-leaning independents were not able vote."
Closed elections are a factor for those who don't side with one of the two major political parties. Libertarians did not have a dog in the fight this year, and therefore could not cast ballots one way or the other. Registered Libertarian John Yeutter indicated the voting system could use some changes in a Daily Press Saturday Forum asking readers how they planned to vote.
"I am not allowed to vote," Yeutter said. "I do not understand why tax dollars are being used to help private political parties determine who their candidate will be. The parties, not taxpayers, should pay for the costs of partisan primaries."
Many readers who answered the Daily Press' question about low turnout did not think their votes mattered much, or they knew of others with similar sentiments. However, even in a predominantly red state like Oklahoma, votes are still needed, and Kennedy highlighted the importance of it.
"I hope Trump wins obviously, but it's all going to come down to what it always comes down to: people actually getting out and voting and not just assuming that he's going to win because everybody else is going to vote for him," he said.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, and State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, could not be reached by press time.
