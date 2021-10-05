Trunk-or-treat events offer options for kids

As trunk-or-treaters are preparing their costumes for Halloween, the City of Tahlequah, churches and other organizations are getting ready to receive them in various buildings, parking lots, and parks throughout the area.
Trunk-or-treating - sometimes known as Halloween tailgating - is a grassroots movement initially led by ecclesiastical organizations that wanted to provide a safe, community-building activity for children. Many organizations in Cherokee County now participate in the annual event.
The United Methodist Church is going to hold its trunk-or-treating event on Oct. 31 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the south parking lot of the activity building. They are receiving candy donations, which can be dropped off at the church office. Owners of cars that wish to register can call 918-456-5141.
The First Baptist Church will hold its event Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m. Cars will be lined up in the parking lot, and volunteers will hand out bags for children to receive candy as they go from car to car.
"We are going to let people walk through, unless there's a city ordinance. There are 30 trunks that are decorated. Kids can get candy. In the gym, there's going to be hot dogs and treats," said Kim McCarty.
FBC plans to hold carnival games for preschool-age kids, as well as a duck pond, cake walk, and face painting. The church is also giving out Bibles and collapsible water bottles with a QR code that sends users to a spiritual message about the Gospel from their church.
"We want to spread hope and love to the community to let them know we care," said McCarty.
The Exciting Southeast Baptist Church will be holding an event on Oct. 30 from 4-6 p.m. It will feature inflatables, door prizes, a cake walk, and hot dogs and chips, and is free to the public.
"We didn't do it last year because of COVID. The year before that, we did it as a fall carnival, so this is the first time in a couple of years that we've done trunk-or-treat," said Kayla McClure, ESBC church secretary and children's ministry leader.
Crescent Valley Baptist Church will hold a trunk-or-treat event at Norris Park on Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. Members of the community are invited to join in the festivities.
The 29 Eleven Church will hold its Fall Fest Out West event on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. and will feature games, candy, inflatables, a fire pit with s'mores and prizes for best costumes.
Community Gospel Center will offer a trunk-or-treat event on Oct. 31 at 6 p.m.
The City of Tahlequah will screen Hocus Pocus on Oct. 23 at Norris Park. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. There will be a costume contest, and candy will be distributed. The movie will start as the sun goes down.
The city will also hold a trunk-or-treat event at Anthis-Brennan Family Sports Complex on Oct. 29 from 1-4 p.m. Kids will be able to collect candy at the Tahlequatics parking lot. Groups are welcome to participate by handing out candy. Register at the City of Tahlequah by calling 918-456-0651. Groups must arrive by noon to set up.
The City of Hulbert has staged a trunk-or-treat event on Main Street on Oct. 30 at 5 p.m.
The Tahlequah Sports League will host its Trunk or Treat Fastpitch Softball Tournament from Oct. 30-31. Teams will play four games, and are encouraged to dress appropriately for Halloween to win prizes for best individual and team costume. Spectators are welcome to watch the games for free. Children will have the opportunity to collect candy from a beverage cart that will be pushed around by TSL volunteers. Team entries for 6U-8U will cost $150, and 10U-18U teams will cost $225. Call 918-931-9564 for more information.
In some religious communities throughout the country, children are encouraged to trick-or-treat on the Saturday preceding Halloween when it falls on a Sunday. The City of Tahlequah plans to make no such concession.
"The City of Tahlequah is not changing Halloween from Oct. 31; however, there are many local events Friday and Saturday," wrote Mayor Sue Catron, in a response to a user's Facebook query.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.