Trick-or-treaters dropped by the Cherokee County Courthouse and Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex Friday, Oct. 29 to show off their costumes and take home scads of candy.
This year, Tahlequah City Hall offices and departments held their trunk-or-treat at Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex. Several area businesses and organizations joined in on the fun as well.
Larry Mattes and Juanita Keener, with Lake Region Electric Cooperative, said this was the first year they've participated in the city's trunk-or-treat.
"It was a little chilly, but it's a good location and there's a lot of open room for it," said Keener.
Mattes said LREC likes to be involved in the community and they will be back out Saturday, Oct. 30, for Hulbert's trunk-or-treat.
This year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines to ensure a safe Halloween for parents and children to enjoy traditional activities due to COVID-19.
Last year, a Drive-Thru Halloween Block Party was designed for traffic to flow in and out without parents and kids having to go inside of the courthouse. Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault did the same this year, while City Hall was out at the sports complex.
"We came to the side this year, instead of being out front, since there's construction going on," said Chennault.
Those handing out candy wore gloves to ensure safety precautions for everyone.
Parents and children could either trick-or-treat from their vehicles, or walk in the designated areas. Since the offices weren't decorated last year or this year, each office had its own space set up to hand out candy.
Kelie Myers and her 3-year-old daughter, Sylvia, and 9-year-old nephew, Lawson, stopped by the courthouse and the sports complex to gather treats.
"We went over [to the courthouse] first, and with the county and city splitting it, it kind of confused us," said Myers.
"I love the location for it and it being in town, but it's nice that they do this and I hope they continue to do it."
The office of City Clerk DeAnna Hammons and Stormwater Management set up a Harry Potter-themed table.
Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons said he was pleased with how many people came out for the event.
"We had a ton of candy, lots of kids and everybody was happy," he said.
"The kids could run free and have more fun, but they weren't herded through a little line."
