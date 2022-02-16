Trust Authority continues talk on full-time fire dispatch post

The Cherokee County 911 Trust Authority, during a Feb. 16 meeting, tabled possible action on creating a full-time fire dispatcher position.
Keys Fire Chief Yogi Cole said the county's fire chiefs, as part of two proposals for allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds, plan to improve rural fire communications.
“At the time, we saw the county’s $9.5 million in COVID funds being divided up pretty quick. We have seen a need – I think it affects us before it affects any of the other entities that house dispatchers here because we don’t have a dedicated dispatcher,” said Cole.
Firefighters said they are being dispatched in a secondary manner by either Northeastern Health System’s dispatcher or Cherokee Nation’s dispatcher.
“It seems like call volumes are increasing, and we see it more and more times when we either have a hard time reaching somebody here, or they’re busy,” said Cole.
The ideas were pitched during two Cherokee County Board of Commissioners meetings, wherein they were initially granted approval for $500,000 out of the $523,525 they requested in ARPA funds. Sheriff Jason Chennault then told commissioners to take the $23,000 out of his $1 million in ARPA funds that had been earmarked for 15 new, fully equipped trucks.
According to the proposal, based on the current pay scale – including workers compensation, insurance and benefits – the amount needed would be $216,000 a year.
“This request has been calculated based on a dispatcher on duty working a 40-hour week; it will require 4.5 employees for 24/7, 365 coverage. The total cost of this project over a three-year span will be $648,000,” the proposal reads.
Cole said the initial goal, at the end of that period, was to look at how much each entity was using the dispatcher ,and the cost would be divided accordingly.
“The other side of it is, picking the tab up after the program is over with. That’s probably the biggest hurdle right there to try to accomplish,” said Cole.
Chennault asked Cole how much the Fire Tax Authority Board pays for a part-time dispatcher, and Cole said it was $48,000 a year.
There was a memorandum of understanding signed every year between the Fire Tax Advisory Board and the 911 Center.
“The sheriff’s office used to dispatch for the fire department prior to 911, and then at some point, it got a little too overwhelming and we started paying for a 40-hour person at the sheriff’s office,” said Cole.
Once CC911 evolved with Cherokee Nation and the sheriff’s office, the other seat was split between Tahlequah City Hospital and EagleMed.
“The firefighters paid for one person and the rest of it was split by the two entities. EagleMed left, Tahlequah City Hospital picked up their slot, and that kind of footprint is where it’s continued today,” said Cole.
Cole said firefighters are writing a memorandum of agreement and are making a change to it.
“The old footprint, as we understand, we were paying 32 hours of a person to dispatch. In reality, it’s not just for us and it’s actually sitting now a person that [Northeastern Health System EMS Director] Mike Cates and them, and occupying their seats,” said Cole.
That’s three dispatchers, and not one who is a specifically dedicated fire dispatcher.
“We’re simply changing that from 32 [hours] to a minimum of 40 hours, and that person will be an additional dispatcher. The primary function will be to dispatch and communicate with the fire departments,” said Cole.
That would mean an average of 7.5 calls in a 24-hour period, with an exception for days wherein there’s high fire danger, like there was Tuesday, Feb. 15.
“The rest of the time – we’re very adamant about this – they would be assisting the other dispatchers,” he said.
Chennault asked Cole what hours he thought this specific dispatcher would be working, and Cole said they were leaving that up to 911 Coordinator Alicia Felts.
“All we’re saying is, we want 40 hours; we’re not going to micromanage it and say we want Friday night and Saturday,” said Cole.
Chennault asked if the fire dispatcher would benefit all fire departments, including Tahlequah and Hulbert, and he was assured they would.
“My dispatcher from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. has about a third of the calls, so if we could train them to be a fire dispatcher, they can help out a lot,” said Chennault. “You won’t have to worry about manning your position from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. if my dispatcher can step up and help a little bit more.”
Tahlequah Assistant Fire Chief Mark Whittmore said crews responded to over 1,000 calls in 2021, and he agreed there is a need for more dispatchers.
“There’s only three functional consoles back there, and with us changing this MOU, the tax board will step up, and if we have to buy a radio or whatever we have to do to make that other console functional, we’ll do that,” said Cole.
Felts advised that specific item was already part of a quote for upgrades to the CAD system. Cole said they may not see that until next year, and if it was an issue, they could provide a radio for the console.
Cates told the board he's all for the idea of having a full-time fire dispatcher, but he doesn't see how having other entities pay for it would work.
“What they’re saying is, if we can’t figure out how to pay those salaries after that third year, it’s not a 100 percent deal. The fire dispatcher, if they are spending 2 percent their time dispatching county calls – sheriff’s office calls, that’s what they’re saying for 2 percent – that’s what they’re wanting us to pick up,” said Chennault.
Cates said they were collaborate now without charging each other. Cole reiterated that it wouldn’t mean charging, but it would mean paying for that other position.
The board agreed to table any action on the item until they see the finalized MOU during its next meeting.
