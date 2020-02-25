The Tahlequah Regional Development Authority, formerly known as the Tahlequah Industrial Authority, approved a strategic plan during a Feb. 24 special meeting.
Community Growth Strategies founder and consultant Jim Fram presented trustees with goals, tactics, and recommendations. About 30 local residents packed into the City Council chambers to hear Fram present the "Advance" Economic Development Strategic Plan.
"There are two things that apply to economic development, and it's a marathon, not a sprint -- you can't just do something today and wait for things to happen," said Fram. "It has to be an ongoing, very long-term process, and you have to be committed to that. It's also a very expensive game to play."
Fram interviewed 55 business and political leaders in the community to get their suggestions on how to approach economic development. He discussed demographics in Cherokee County, compared to those across the nation, and he said that for the most part, the region is in line with the country.
In population growth from 2010-2017, Cherokee County was at 4.8 percent, whereas the U.S. was at 5.6 percent. Median age in the U.S. was 38 years and the region's average was 35 years of age.
"There are a few things I want to point out, and your economic development program should have an impact on that: the percentage of individuals in your population who live below the poverty line is at 21 percent and the national number is 14.6 percent," said Fram.
The percentage of individuals in the region who have bachelor's degrees or higher was 24 percent, compared to 30.9 percent nationally.
"I will tell you that compared to other towns and cities in Northeast Oklahoma, that's a very high number. That's something for you all to be very, very proud of," said Fram.
The strategic plan was split up into four primary goals, along with action steps and tactics Fram recommended. The first goal was to establish the TRDA as the primary point of contact for economic development.
"One of the things that makes economic development projects really go sideways is that a company, a consultant, or commercial real estate person comes into the community and is unclear who is providing data, who's in charge, and who's directing economic development," Fram said.
The first action step for the goal was to identify, recruit, and hire an economic director to specifically be the point person. Trustee Anna Knight said they are looking to officially have someone in the position in about two months.
The second goal was to review existing and new marketing material to ensure that TRDA, the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, the city of Tahlequah, and Cherokee County are coming from the same place. The tactics included an aggressive social media strategy wherein an individual is running the site every day.
Another tactic is to link the city of Tahlequah, the TACC, Grand River Dam Authority, and other related organizations on TRDA's website. Yet another is to develop and implement a plan to invite project managers and officials from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and from the utility companies.
"You need to be on their radar screen, because a lot of the times, prospects will call them, and that's where the business comes from that will come into your community," said Fram.
"So you need to bring those people into your community, show off, let them know what you've got and what you're doing. Show them Northeastern State University, the Illinois River -- put them in a canoe, and let them know all the benefits of living and working in Tahlequah on a regular basis."
The third goal was to build a strong sense of identity in Tahlequah as a magnet for talent.
"You are getting ready - in the health care industry - to have nearly 1,000 very high-paying jobs land in your community, and you need to be doing things that keep you from becoming a 'commuter community,'" Fram said. "You don't want to bring those high-paying jobs in your community and have those folks live someplace else and spend their dollars somewhere else. You want to retain as many of those as you can."
Fram recommended to strengthen the Tahlequah Public Schools Foundation with the objective of promoting investment in the school system, both public and private.
Another recommendation was to form an IRS-designated 501(c)(4) political action committee that can securily distribute funding for important community economic development issues.
Goal No. 4 was to provide a regulatory environment and the infrastructure to support growth in Tahlequah, Cherokee County, and the region.
As the longest-serving member on the committee, Jeff Reasor commended Fram on his work and said he couldn't disagree with anything on the proposed strategy plan.
"I think there's some real opportunities on all of these things you've listed," said Reasor. "It's like some of the other things where you see it, feel it, know it, and sometimes somebody from the outside has to come in and present it to you and you go, 'Yeah, we ought to be doing that.'"
Reasor made a motion to approve the plan, while Trustee Randy Merciez seconded.
Newly appointed trustees Anna Knight and Josh Hutchins were sworn in before the special meeting began. Trustee Dower Combs was absent.
What's next
The next regular meeting of the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority is at 5:30 p.m, March 18, at City Hall, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
