For decades, American students learned that Manifest Destiny was an inherent part of history — the conquering Europeans were obliged to spread their cultures across the North American continent, dominating indigenous people they encountered.
No one ever told the students the indigenous people had knowledge, cultures, traditions and spiritual practices worth preserving.
But in recent years opposing ideas have come to the front — that racism has shaped public policy over the past five centuries. One of today’s chief educational controversies concerns critical race theory and how history should be taught in American schools.
Conservative critics of critical race theory, or CRT, argue that some students may be uncomfortable learning about how slave-owning ancestors treated the human beings they claimed ownership over, or how that Indian-fighting great-grandpa may not have been the hero they thought.
Two graduate research assistants at the University of Oklahoma, James D. Wagnon and Madhunika sai Suresh, presented ideas on how Tribal Critical Race Theory could provide a path to the future. They spoke Thursday during the 50th annual Symposium on the American Indian at Northeastern State University.
Oklahoma H.B. 1775 concerns critical race theory and what is allowed to be taught to the state’s school children. The bill’s summary states education officials will prohibit discrimination on the basis of race or sex, in the form of bias, stereotyping, scapegoating, or the categorical assignment of traits, morals, values or characteristics based solely on race or sex.
It derives from a large Republican-led movement and has been developing for years, Wagnon and Suresh said.
“We’re looking at how the state of Oklahoma is rewriting history,” Wagnon said.
For example, the Trail of Tears, on which an estimated 4,000 Cherokees perished, is being recharacterized as a “volunteer walk,” he said.
Suresh said the legislation, and the movement that sparked it, is “basically whitewashing history and erasing the harm and all the damage that happened.”
“People are not taught what really happened versus a colonizer version of it,” Wagnon said. It erases indigenous people’s stories
This isn’t just happening around the United States. It’s an international movement, he said.
“A lot of teachers we’re seeing, not just in Oklahoma, are really uncertain about what can and can’t be taught.”
Most students don’t learn much about indigenous people on this continent. They were here, they encountered the European invaders (be they British, French or Spanish) and they fell to the invaders’ superior powers.
“They cast us as savages and that is what needed to happen,” Wagnon said.
Suresh and Wagnon handed out the nine tenets of Tribal Critical Race Theory, as proposed by B.M.J. Brayboy in 2005. Among them are:
• Colonization is endemic to society.
• U.S. policies toward indigenous peoples are rooted in imperialism, white supremacy, and a desire for material gain.
• Indigenous peoples occupy a liminal space that accounts for both the political and racialized nature of our identities.
• Indigenous peoples have a desire to obtain and forge tribal sovereignty, tribal autonomy, self-determination and self-identification.
• The concepts of culture, knowledge and power take on a new meaning when examined through an indigenous lens.
• Governmental policies and educational policies toward indigenous peoples are intimately linked around the problematic goal of assimilation.
• Tribal philosophies, beliefs, customs, traditions and visions for the future are central to understanding the lived realities of indigenous peoples, but they also illustrate the differences and adaptability among individualsl and groups.
• Stories are not separate from theory; they make up theory and are, therefore, real and legitimate sources of data and ways of being;
• Theory and practice are connected in deep and explicit ways such that scholars must work towards social change.
They asked session participants to draw out their visions of indigenous future based on these principles and their own ideas.
One student said traditional tribal communities were based on circles of individual houses around a central area, giving a feeling of community safety and inclusion.
Another participant wanted to encourage young indigenous leaders to run not only for tribal positions, but also for the state Legislature, in order to change policies in society as a whole. She also wanted to see tribal schools pass on languages and traditions.
There is the need for reform rather than punishment in the legal system, another woman said.
A basket weaver talked about tribal interconnectiveness, comparing it to how she crafts her art. The spokes of the basket are linked to tribal culture, while the runners are each individual person’s life.
One man contrasted life in the Navajo Nation, which is far more traditional and draws a line between Navajos and others, with life locally. This distinction is needed for tribal sovereignty, he said.
Another woman’s aspirations were less lofty, as she showed what she had created on the back of the handout on tribal critical theories.
“I just drew a flower. It doesn’t mean anything. I just wanted to draw a flower,” she said.
