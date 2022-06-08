TSET: 25 of 26 Cherokee Co. tobacco retailers don't sell products to underaged folks

TSET Healthy Living Program staff serving Cherokee County recently partnered with Tahlequah BEST Coalition and Cherokee Nation Behavioral Health to work with youth volunteers to conduct tobacco retailer education visits.
During a visit, an underage person went into a store and asked to buy a tobacco product, but with no intent to purchase it. Tobacco sales are prohibited nationwide to anyone under the age of 21.
Lora Buechele, a TSET HLP coordinator in Cherokee County, said of the 26 tobacco retailer education visits conducted on May 19 and May 26, employees of 25 stores refused to sell tobacco to the underaged person.
"The visits are a prevention strategy aimed at reducing youth access to tobacco by educating tobacco retailers about the current Prevention of Youth Access to Tobacco laws and the negative impact that tobacco sales can have on underage persons in our community," said Buechele.
The visits are not meant to entrap local retailers, Buechele said, but rather to increase awareness and compliance of laws that were adopted to protect young people from the addiction and serious health risks that often come from vaping and tobacco use.
According to the latest national survey data, about 9.1 percent of high school students in Oklahoma smoke and 27.8 percent use vaping products. That's why another aspect of the education visits is to reward tobacco retailers who properly review identification and refuse to sell tobacco to underage persons.
"We definitely want to thank and recognize our local retailers who follow the law and protect our youth by asking for ID and refusing to sell tobacco and vape products to them," said Buechele.
The Cherokee County Health Services Council, agency of the Cherokee County TSET HLP, received the Barclay-Giel Seed Grant funded by the PHS Commissioned Officers Foundation for the Advancement of Public Health to support efforts to reduce tobacco use and vaping among youth through retail education visits, tobacco compliance checks, and health promotion messaging for the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline.
Preventing youth access to tobacco is just one of several strategies that the TSET HLP and community partners are working on to improve the health and wellness of Cherokee County residents. Other areas of focus include farmers market expansion, complete streets, and childcare center wellness.
To learn more about the TSET Healthy Living Program and its community-based work and objectives, call 918-506-4058 or contact Lora Buechele at tsethlp.cchsc@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.