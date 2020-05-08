TSET aims to tamp down use of smokeless tobacco

A long-time association between playing baseball and chewing tobacco is one that healthy living advocates are happy to see changing.
A recent article published in the Tahlequah Daily Press written by Clay Horning, CNHI Sports Oklahoma and Norman Transcript sports editor, discussed the COVID-19 impacted changes implemented by South Korea's baseball's most major league, KBO. Horning wrote that the games were played without fans in the stands, masks were being worn, team high-fives were at a minimum, and chewing tobacco had been banned.
"It is expected that not all things will return to our perception of 'normal' as this pandemic has shaped a new way of living for many," said Lora Buechele, TSET Healthy Living Program coordinator. "What if the disassociation of chewing tobacco and baseball became our new norm?"
In 2016, a collective bargaining agreement between owners and players prohibits all new MLB players from using smokeless tobacco. Tobacco Free Baseball reports that these restrictions did not eliminate smokeless tobacco use at ballparks. Tobacco Free Baseball's Knock Tobacco Out of the Park campaign reports that only 16 of 30 MLB stadiums are tobacco-free. Tobacco-free policies, especially in the stadium, can prevent youth from facing a lifetime of addiction, disease, and premature death.
"Taking tobacco out of baseball sets a good example to our impressionable youth," said Buechele.
The U.S. Surgeon General and National Cancer Institute report that smokeless tobacco use can lead to nicotine addiction and cancer. Containing at least 28 cancer-causing chemicals, smokeless tobacco can cause oral, pancreatic, and esophageal cancer. Smokeless tobacco use also increases the risk of heart disease.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 8.4 percent of high school boys reported current use of smokeless tobacco products with high school athletes' smokeless tobacco use at nearly twice the rate of non-athletes. Each day, more than 1,200 kids age 12-17 use smokeless tobacco for the first time.
Tobacco users seeking to quit tobacco can receive free support from the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline by calling 1-800-QuitNow or visiting www.okhelpline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.